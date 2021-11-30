A Wall Street veteran with over 14 years of experience has launched a new venture fund dedicated to cryptocurrency and blockchain startups, offering further evidence that smart money investors are turning to the emerging world of digital assets. .

On Monday, Former Citi executive Matt Zhang introduced Hivemind Capital Partners, a $ 1.5 billion multi-strategy fund designed to drive promising crypto plays and “institutionalize crypto investment.”. The fund will prioritize projects focused on building crypto infrastructure, virtual worlds, and programmable money, and will also trade digital assets as part of its underlying strategy.

Hivemind’s first technology partner is Algorand, a proof-of-stake protocol increasingly focused on building infrastructure for the global financial industry. Algorand is one of the top 20 blockchain projects, with its native ALGO token valued at $ 11.2 billion in total market capitalization, according to Coingecko.

Zhang described blockchain technology as a “paradigm shift” and said that his company will provide crypto entrepreneurs with infrastructure support that is currently not available within traditional asset management models. However, the company has yet to announce any major financing.

Venture capital has flooded the cryptocurrency industry this year, with significant funds pouring billions of dollars into promising startups.. Successive rounds of funding have spawned at least a dozen crypto unicorns, a term used to describe startups with a valuation of $ 1 billion or more.

Zhang’s Hivemind is one of the few billion dollar crypto funds. As Cointelegraph reported, Silicon Valley venture firm Andreessen Horowitz launched a $ 2.2 billion crypto fund in June, which was the largest in history at the time. In November, cryptocurrency investment firm Paradigm revealed a $ 2.5 billion portfolio dedicated to cryptocurrency companies.

