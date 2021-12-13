Rafael Ramírez, former Minister of Petroleum and president of PDVSA, is a staunch critic of the dictator Nicolás Maduro (EFE / Boris Vergara)

Rafael Ramírez, one of the former Chavista ministers most critical of Nicolás Maduro, again took aim at the Venezuelan dictator in an article published this Sunday on his website. The former president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) said that the dictator must be revoked by the Venezuelans.

“Nicolás Maduro must be revoked, because there is no possibility of amending his government, it has been 8 years destroying the country and its economy, plunging the people into poverty and despair; snatching its political, economic and social conquests, making a country more unjust and unequal than ever, destroying institutions, dislodging the State, ”said Ramírez, who considered, at the same time, that Maduro’s“ has been the worst government ”of Venezuela, plunging the country into a deep political, economic, social and spiritual crisis.

“The Maduro government has dismantled the institutional framework of the State, turning it into a violent mafia network at the service of the interests of the group that maintains itself in power, acting outside the Constitution and the laws. This government, in the midst of absolute incapacity and indolence, has destroyed our economy and oil industry, our economic sovereignty, “said the former Minister of Petroleum in his article.

Ramírez recalled that almost six million Venezuelans were forced to leave the country as a result of the serious humanitarian crisis: “This government has dislocated the country and generated a huge setback in all areas of national life, disrupting its values ​​and ending the hope of an entire people, which has caused the departure of more than 5.9 million Venezuelans of our homeland, in search of a future, of a place to live ”.

“Thousands of lines could be written to try to characterize the disaster in Venezuela under the Maduro government, but that is not their purpose. What I do want is to insist on the need to promote a radical change in the country and this involves the departure of Nicolás Maduro from power, “he added.

Rafael Ramírez called on Venezuelans to revoke Nicolás Maduro (AFP)

In that sense, he pointed out that the recall “is a powerful tool included in the Constitution, precisely to free the country from tyrannies and power groups that are enthroned in the government against the will of the people.”

He also pointed out that the recall “is a mobilizing mechanism for the people”: “An essential instrument for the exercise of participatory and protagonist Chavista democracy, which vindicates the principle that sovereignty resides in the people.”

However, Ramírez warned that The Maduro regime “will try to prevent, by all possible means, that the people pronounce on the destiny of the country, on their own future, directly, by free and universal vote, as established by the Constitution”: “Precisely because he knows that Maduro is not capable of winning any election, much less a recall.”

“In a presidential recall, Nicolás Maduro has to confront Nicolás Maduro, thus, naked, alone, he will face the electorate who will measure his management, -his approval or rejection- as president of the country (…) In a recall no He has no possibility of dividing the vote, or creating artificial candidates, or pulling parties or other characters, scorpions of any kind, up his sleeve. It will not be able to polarize the vote, much less appeal to the feelings and subjectivity of the poor people, arguing that it is a confrontation between ‘the revolution and the oligarchy’ “he added.

Nicolás Maduro is accused of perpetrating crimes against humanity in Venezuela (EFE / Prensa Miraflores)

The former Chavista minister also criticized those who resigned themselves to “coexisting with the Maduro dictatorship”: “This reflection is, above all, for the sectors of the country that in a defeatist or accommodative way have resigned themselves to ‘coexisting’ with Maduro , seeking a space allowed between the pranato of politics, and for those who remain prey to the blackmail of the ‘lesser evil’ and the mechanisms of political manipulation and social control on which madurismo has been erected to extinguish the legacy of President Chávez , imposing on the country an enormous regression to a bad government of the right, authoritarian and incapable ”.

“This government is unmasked in its essence, as a bad government of the right, violent, very incapable and corrupt. It has nothing to offer the country, or the people. With Nicolás Maduro at the head of the government, there is no future for the country; its mere presence causes enormous rejection, it has neither authority, nor prestige, nor credibility in any sector of the country. Therefore, mature, he would not be able to win – not even cheating – a recall referendum. His clumsy tricks and abuses of all kinds – such as those of Barinas – will be buried by a massive participation of the population, of all Venezuelans, who are asked if they want Maduro to remain in power or not, “he concluded.

