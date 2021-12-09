The harassment case facing Activision Blizzard has taken a new turn after one of its former employees, Christine, gave a press conference talking about the experience of sexual harassment, retaliation and lack of support that she lived in the development company of video game.

According to information collected by The Verge, Christine tearfully detailed what it was like to work at Blizzard, which was the job of her dreams soon became torture as she was subjected to inappropriate touching, rude comments and even inappropriate invitations from sexual character.

Image: The Guardian

Blizzard accused of sexual harassment

According to the victim, when he made his complaints to human resources, the staff responded by saying that those comments were “just a joke” and that they were not doing anything wrong.

The press conference was attended by Christine’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, a famous lawyer who was involved in the case of the serial predator Harvey Weinstein; Bloom criticized the consent decree between Activision Blizzard and the EEOC., Saying that some of the parameters established by this decree had not yet been met within the agreed schedule.

Bloom noted, “Given that there are hundreds of victims, I think we can all agree that the 18 million figure is woefully inadequate.”

The attorney asked other victims to join them in fighting activision Blizzard and added, “We don’t want Christine to be alone. I know she is not alone.

Christine is one of the first Blizzard employees to publicly denounce the company, another Blizzard employee Jessica Gonzales resigned from the company in November after detailing the harassing environment she lived in.