Former BioWare Employee Criticizes Mass Effect Series

A few days ago the rumor began to circulate that EA and Amazon they were already in talks to adapt Mass effect like a television series. At the time of writing, neither party has confirmed this information, but a former employee of BioWare It has already ruled on the matter and does not agree that this project will be carried out.

The former employee in question is David gaier, who worked as a narrative designer at Dragon Age: Origins and Dragon Age: Inquisition. In accordance with Gaier, to adapt Mass Effect for TV it’s not a good idea for a myriad of reasons, but one of the main ones has to do with the customizable protagonist.

“For starters, Mass Effect and Dragon Age have a unique protagonist. In other words, the TV series would need to choose between a man or a woman. Boom, you’re already alienating a lot of fans who were hopeful to begin with. “

Gaier He goes on to say that these protagonists are created so that the player has a “blank sheet”, with which they themselves fill in their different decisions. This type of mechanics could not work for a passive medium such as TV, where a fixed story must be assigned to any character.

Finally, Gaier closes this thread by explaining that there are ways for the project to be successful, but it would have to move away from video games and tell a story of its own set within the universe of Mass effect. We still do not know what the plans of EA or Amazon are, but it will not be an easy task.

Editor’s note: Yes, I admit that adapting video games to any other medium is always a difficult task, but recently we have seen some products that have not been as bad as the Pikachu movie, the Castlevania series or even The Witcher on Netflix. If the Mass Effect series turns out to be true, Amazon will have a very important responsibility on its hands.

Via: Twitter