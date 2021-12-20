Cryptocurrency trading platform Voyager Digital announced that Bitfury CEO and former acting controller of the coin, Brian Brooks, has joined the company’s board of directors.

In an announcement Monday, Voyager chairman Philip Eytan said Brooks had joined the board as an “independent director, not an executive,” citing the former controller’s experience in cryptocurrency companies and his leadership behind cryptocurrency companies. regulatory initiatives in the United States during his time at the OCC. Brooks served as interim Comptroller of Currency until January, was Coinbase’s chief legal officer from 2018 to 2020, and served as CEO at Binance.US for less than four months this year.

During his time at the OCC, Brooks oversaw the enactment of the fintech banking charter, which allowed cryptocurrency companies to offer loan and payment products without oversight from state banking regulators. Bitfury appointed Brooks as CEO in October.

Founded in 2018, Voyager Digital currently offers more than 60 digital assets to trade on its mobile app, which also includes services such as yield farming. The company has recently signed partnerships with sports organizations in the United States, including the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and the National Women’s Soccer League. In October, the platform announced that it had received a $ 75 million investment from quantitative cryptocurrency trading company and liquidity provider Alameda Research.

