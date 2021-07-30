Every 11 seconds a cyberattack or ransomware occurs worldwide. Organizations are no longer just wondering if they can experience a data breach, they are now wondering when it can happen. Digital threats are constantly evolving, and the challenge becomes greater for companies when they define how to store, manage and protect their information.

Cybersecurity and privacy solutions rank as the number one technology investment for the next three years globally, according to the 2020 Dell Technologies Digital Transformation Index study.

The results of this study at the Mexico level, indicated that about 30% of the organizations surveyed see data privacy and concerns about cybersecurity as a barrier to achieve their Digital Transformation.

Currently, it is not enough to install specialized programs or hardware, it is very important to design a customized solution that understands the company’s true vulnerabilities and develops an end-to-end security strategy from them.

A robust cybersecurity strategy requires a full understanding of the organization’s needs and goals. It is of great importance that the council and the C-Level of an organization are an active, informed and interested part in promoting and implementing a culture of cybersecurity and risk management, for this it is necessary:

Provide supervision and direction to create and update policies, procedures and operations related to the cybersecurity posture of the organization.

Ensure periodic reports about the cybersecurity status and alert the board, directors and other key members of the organization. Having regular updates and encouraging discussions on the subject is not only a best practice, but it can help protect the council from liability in the event of an attack.

Identify the gaps between risk tolerance and the organization’s cybersecurity posture to determine if these gaps are acceptable, require closure, or should be protected by cyber insurance.

Review the organization’s ability to successfully recover from a cyber attack. This process could have some similarities with the disaster recovery / business continuity process, however, the differences in both processes are important and it is worth asking how the organization could recover if the productive environment of data and backup were they erased or encrypted?

As organizations embrace Digital Transformation, new infrastructures (on-site and in the cloud) are being modernized to become the standard for successful IT operations. Safely move critical business data to an isolated environment through a air gap operational is critical. The air gap provides a level of protection for the accelerated growth of critical data. With organizations of all shapes and sizes at risk from an advanced attack, the freedom to use the infrastructure of your choice to achieve this has never been more important.

Common business security cannot keep up with the threats that organizations face today. A new comprehensive security approach is required that can adapt to unexpected changes, which must be promoted and driven by the organization’s leaders and must be supported by technologies that allow for intrinsic security (incorporated in everything), omnipresent, invisible and that it extends to all the places where the data travels, and in this way protect the most valuable asset of the company, the data, from threats and attacks.

Luis Gonçalves, Dell Technologies leader for Latin America *

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.