Starting with its 1.55-inch TFT screen from where we will be able to control all the functions of the watch, it ensures a complete visual experience even in broad daylight with adjustable brightness levels. A screen that can be customized with more than 100 available covers just like we change the spheres on the Mi Band so that we can choose the one we like the most, each with different information that we can choose via Android or iOS mobiles.

Created explicitly to get the most out of doing sports or in everyday life, the design of the Redmi Watch 2 Lite it does not change much with its predecessor, with a thickness of 10.7 millimeters and a weight of 35 grams that will make it very light on the wrist. Like other products of the brand, with interchangeable colored straps to choose our style.

One of its strengths is the integration of SpO2 and heart rate sensor, being useful to control training, sleep and know at all times how we are. This also serves to know our stress level and start using the breathing tool that is integrated together with the control of menstruation. It has more than 100 types of integrated sports, with 17 professional modules that will evaluate our performance and with PAI we will be able to know if we are exceeding the objectives.

Its battery is 262 mAh, promising up to 10 days of autonomy in which we will not have to worry about your cargo. Another of its important extras is the resistance and protection to water of 5 atmospheres to submerge it in fresh water without being in danger. We can start the training autodetection option, in case one day we go out for a run without starting it, as it will send us a notice so that we do not forget to record the route.

A smartwatch very similar to the Mi Band, but winning on the screen and with a more attractive design, although with the same lack that it does not integrate GPS and, therefore, we must take the mobile with us to record the route. Of course, we can also read messages, receive call alerts or activate the do not disturb mode when we do not want anyone to interrupt us.

Where to buy it and at what price

From today we can get hold of it in the main stores and channels such as Amazon PCComponentes, MediaMarkt, El Corte Inglés and FNAC or on the Xiaomi website or in its stores. For price of 69.99 euros in different color combinations for the frame, such as blue, black or gold and together with pink, white or brown straps, as well as black or green, checking availability in each store.