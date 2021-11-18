Despite the fact that Shiba Inu has managed to attract the eyes of half the world, experts agree that there are much more attractive currencies in the long term, which do not depend on speculation, but on their true economic potential.

Since Shiba Inu (SHIB) appeared, its price has risen by more than 850%, largely thanks to the request of experts for the memecoin to appear in Robinhood, a super important wallet within the world of cryptocurrencies.

Shiba Inu, as you well know, is one of the many imitations of Dogecoin that have gained market share after the meteoric rise of meme currencies (although lately it is losing much of its value).

The problem with Shiba Inu is that it has very little use in the real world. Because even though there is a ShibaSwap exchange where investors can stake their SHIB to earn interest, it is very difficult for them to maintain their current valuation for much longer.

For this reason it is better that we look at other currencies, all of them with better projection and with much more interesting and useful uses. Let’s see them:

1. Ethereum (ETH): It is the second largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and was the first cryptocurrency to introduce smart contracts. Smart contracts are small pieces of self-executing code that allow you to build applications on the blockchain.

Ethereum has already grown more than 150,000% since its launch in 2015, but right now the network is struggling with heavy congestion and high transaction fees. Even so, Ethereum still hosts the majority of decentralized applications and its advantage as a pioneer is hard to underestimate.

2. Cardano (ADA): Cardano is the brainchild of one of Ethereum’s co-founders, Charles Hoskinson. Rather than updating an existing blockchain to make it faster and more efficient, Cardano’s team went back to the drawing board and built a new blockchain from scratch.

The Cardano approach, based on research, means that it has been much slower in developing its technology and has only recently launched its smart contract capability.

What Cardano does stand out for is that it already has a number of real-world partnerships, especially in Africa.

3. Aave (AAVE): It is a decentralized financial protocol (DeFi) that focuses on the loan and credit sector. DeFi removes the intermediaries, that is, the banks, from a series of financial transactions.

To borrow from a DeFi lender, people can skip the normal paperwork or credit checks. Instead, they only have to make a deposit in cryptocurrency.

Everyone talks about cryptocurrencies but … do they really contribute something, beyond their status as a commodity to speculate? Let’s see what they are used for.

4. Solana (SOL): Solana has seen extraordinary gains this year, rising more than 12,000% since January 1. It is one of several cryptocurrencies that are seen as potential Ethereum killers due to fast and low-cost transaction processing.

Solana has shown no signs of stopping so far. It has strong leadership and has attracted several big-name investors. Right now, Solana appears to be well positioned for the long term.

5. Polkadot (DOT): Polkadot set out to solve another problem that Ethereum and other older blockchains face: they don’t communicate well with each other.

It is not exactly the same, but it would be a bit like having a bank account and not being able to transfer money to another bank. That’s why solutions like Polkadot’s are crucial for the future of the cryptocurrency industry.