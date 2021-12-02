Mexico continues in the bid to host the World Cup of the International Federation of Soccer Association (FIFA) in 2026. Two weeks after the head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum met with executives of Grupo Televisa, owner of the Estadio Azteca, of the Mexican Soccer Federation (FMF) and the international soccer organization, this Wednesday Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard did the same.

Ebrard Casaubón and the FMF agreed to draw up a “roadmap of actions to be undertaken by the government of the Republic with a view to successfully hosting Mexicoto, and in conjunction with the United States and Canada, the 2026 Soccer World Cup ”. In order for the country to achieve one of the venues for the World Cup, they will promote a meeting between President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Relations (SER) indicated that the joint celebration of the 2026 World Cup between the United States, Canada and Mexico it would be a “symbol of the great cooperation and excellent relationship with the governments of those countries, as demonstrated at the recent North American Leaders Summit ”.

The Azteca Stadium wants to renew itself for the World Cup, but does not yet have permits

To achieve headquarters, focused mainly that the opening match is held at the Azteca Stadium, “The government of Mexico” has promised to provide the best guarantees for the organization of the most fair of football with actions in the field of communications, migration, security, human rights and protection of industrial property. “

Also participating in this second meeting between the Foreign Ministry and the FMF were the federation’s secretary general, Íñigo Riestra, and the SER’s undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximiliano Reyes Zúñiga.

On November 18, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum met with Emilio Azcárraga Jean, president of the Board of Directors of Televisa; Colin Smith, Director of Competitions and responsible for the organization and selection of venues for tournaments organized by FIFA; Yon de Luisa Plazas, president of the FMF; Benno Ruwe, leader of the FWC Project and Joaquín Balcárcel Santa Cruz, head of Grupo Televisa’s Soccer Group.

CDMX bids for the opening of the FIFA World Cup in 2026

The scouting One of the organizers of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has already visited some cities in the United States and Canada, and two weeks ago did the same in Mexico, to find the ideal venues for the matches. Mexico fights for at least three venues, and Mexico City raised its hand for the opening match. “We gave them the presentation of what it means (the city) not only in the number of people who love football,” but also in services, mobility, tourism, hotels, gastronomy, said Sheinbaum.

The cities visited in the last exploration round were Edmonton and Toronto (Canada), Los Angeles (United States) and Mexico City and Guadalajara (Mexico). It is estimated that the world soccer body will make a decision until next year. Previously, FIFA had already visited, in two rounds, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Philadelphia, Houston, Kansas City, Miami, Nashville, New York / New Jersey, Orlando, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington DC (United States), as well as Monterrey (Mexico).

With a view to the 2026 World Cup, the Azteca Stadium has a comprehensive renovation project contemplated that involves the construction of commercial and hotel infrastructure, mainly in its parking lots and other areas of the property where the sports venue is located, in the outskirts of Santa Úrsula , Coyoacán mayor’s office.

