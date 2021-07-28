CentralPedro Castillo sworn in as president on Peru’s bicentennial By Francisco JARA = (Infographic + Photos) = Lima, Jul 28 2021 (AFP) – The leftist Pedro Castillo will be sworn in as the new president of Peru on Wednesday in the presence of the King of Spain, an envoy of the White House and several Latin American leaders, coinciding with the bicentennial of Peruvian Independence. Three days of ceremonies will mark the inauguration of the rural school teacher from Cajamarca (north), who has the challenge of overcoming the covid pandemic, reactivating the economy and end the political upheavals that led the country to have three presidents in November 2020.The new head of Congress, the opposition María del Carmen Alva, will take the oath of the new president in a brief ceremony scheduled for noon (1700 GMT According to the protocol, Castillo must wait in the Torre Tagle Palace, the seat of the Chancellery, for a parliamentary delegation that will take him to the Co ngreso, a four-block journey that can be done on foot or by vehicle.After being sworn in, the new president will deliver a speech in which he is expected to detail his priorities and try to alleviate the concerns of the private sector, which fears a sharp turn towards socialism after three decades of liberal policies. “Castillo has to give signs of the management of the economy” and clarify “with whom he is going to seal alliances to [conformar] the cabinet and Parliament, “political scientist Jessica Smith told AFP. Castillo has sought to allay fears, ruling out copying foreign” models “and denying that he is” Chavista, “and his main economic adviser, Pedro Francke, told the AFP that the program has “nothing to do with the Venezuelan proposal.” However, “the Bolivarian Government of Venezuela has been formally invited to the inauguration of President Castillo. They are evaluating the assistance of their authorities, “a source from Peru Libre, the new ruling party that defines itself as Marxist-Leninist, told AFP. This would mark a turn in foreign policy, since Peru recognized in 2019 the opposition Juan Guaidó as The legitimate Venezuelan ruler, like 60 other countries. Castillo received a phone call on Monday from the head of US diplomacy, Antony Blinken, who, in addition to congratulating him, told him that Washington expects from him “a constructive role” regarding Venezuela, Cuba and Nicaragua. . – Envoy of Biden – The swearing in of Castillo will be attended by King Felipe VI of Spain, five presidents (Argentina, Bolivia, Colombia, Chile and Ecuador) and two vice-presidents (Brazil and Uruguay), as well as the envoy of US President Joe Biden The Secretary of Education, Miguel Cardona, will also attend the former Bolivian president Evo Morales – whom some compare with Castillo because of their rural origin – who visited a Lima beach on Tuesday. Castillo spoke separately on Tuesday with Cardona, the Spanish monarch, Morales and Ecuadorian president Guillermo Lasso. Some bilateral talks between visiting dignitaries were also scheduled, according to diplomatic sources. – Pending designations – Castillo, who always wears a white high-top hat typical of the peasants of Cajamarca, is Catholic and opposed to abortion and same-sex unions. She gained notoriety in 2017 by leading a teachers’ strike. In the June 6 ballot, she garnered the most support in the provinces and won with 50.12% of the votes over the right-wing Keiko Fujimori. Castillo is “the first poor president of Peru, “analyst Hugo Otero told AFP, highlighting that his greatest challenge will be” not to disappoint the people who need quick responses “to the economic crisis and the pandemic. Peru has been hit hard by the pandemic: it accumulates more than two million infections and almost 200,000 deaths, being the country with the highest mortality rate in the world due to the coronavirus, with 594 deaths per 100,000 inhabitants.A long quarantine in 2020 caused the loss of two million jobs and plunged the country into recession . GDP fell 11.12%. The new 51-year-old president will present his chief of staff and ministers in the afternoon, in a ceremony scheduled at the Grand National Theater. Castillo will travel to the Andean city of Ayacucho on Thursday for a symbolic swearing-in. in the Pampa de la Quinua, scene of the Battle of Ayacucho on December 9, 1824, which sealed the independence of Peru and the rest of Spanish America. On Friday he will lead a military parade in Lima. Castillo must reach agreements to pass laws in the fragmented new Congress, where his party has only 37 seats out of 130. In his farewell message, the outgoing interim president Francisco Sagasti said Tuesday in the night: “All times [en el gobierno], every decision is difficult. You can’t do everything you want “.fj / ljc / rsr ———————————- —————————