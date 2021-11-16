EFE.- Investors from Europe, Latin America and China are in El Salvador to learn how Bitcoin works as legal tender with the idea of ​​developing projects in the Central American country, which is hosting an event where experts in the crypto asset will offer various conferences, the organizers reported this Monday.

Investors will explore the implementation of the Bitcoin Law as part of the activities of the ‘LABITCONF’, an activity where issues about bitcoin and blockchain technology will be addressed and in which 100 international speakers are expected to participate.

The also called BitcoinWeek is a private event directed by Rodolfo Andragnes, general organizer of the ‘LABITCONF’ and president of the NGO Bitcoin Argentina, with the support of the Government of El Salvador, which begins today and will end next Friday.

Andragnes pointed out in a press conference that at least 20 investors are in the Central American nation with “the vision of doing something and look for opportunities in El Salvador ”.

“El Salvador became a beacon, a kind of beacon with a light that illuminates all of us and the objective is to come to know the source, the origin of this movement,” said the Bitcoin expert.

“The whole world will be able to appreciate first-hand how the Bitcoin Law is being implemented, how it is that we have a national wallet like Chivo Wallet,” said the United States ambassador in El Salvador, Milena Mayorga.

El Salvador complied, on November 7, two months since it legally adopted Bitcoin as a trading currency, next to the US dollar, through the Bitcoin Law.

The adoption of Bitcoin as legal tender in El Salvador is an “innovative” project, but the wide use of this cryptocurrency “will take years”, according to the president of the Central American Bank for Economic Integration (CABEI), Dante Mossi.

The use of bitcoin as a form of payment is mandatory, according to the regulations, and every economic agent is obliged to accept the cryptocurrency but, according to various surveys, the majority of citizens do not accept it as such.

The adoption of virtual currency, with its potential benefits for sectors without access to banking and attracting large holders of the cryptocurrency, is the main economic bet of President Nayib Bukele in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

El Salvador was the first country in the world to adopt Bitcoin and, despite the financial problems it has to cover its own annual budget, it allocated more than 200 million dollars for its implementation.

