From the United States, Mexico’s main trading partner, came 49.6% of that amount, followed by Spain, with 10.7%, and Japan, with 6.3%, according to the report.

Manufacturing concentrated 45% of capital, followed by mining, with 14%, and financial services with 10.9%.

The amounts reported only consider investments made and formally notified to the National Registry of Foreign Investments of the Ministry of Economy; hence its preliminary nature and the fact that they undergo updates in successive quarters, the Ministry of Economy indicates in a statement.

With information from Reuters.