Ford's marketing strategy to lead the market with its F-150 Lightning

While Tesla is unable to give its Cybertruck a final shape, a historic brand in the automotive industry takes the lead in the production and sale of electric trucks: Ford.

That’s right, the oval brand announced this Tuesday, January 4, that it will double the production of its F-150 Lightning to 150 thousand vehicles per year by 2023.

The news comes 24 hours before its competition, General Motors unveils the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup.

GM expects to sell its product in early 2023.

The Silverado-E will be presented by GM CEO Mary Barra at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES 2022) in Las Vegas.

Production of the F-150 Lightning and F-150 Lightning Pro is in its final stages in the Rouge Electric Vehicle Center of the company in Dearborn, Michigan.

According to the brand, the idea is to deliver the first pickups before May 2022, long before GM with its Silverado-E and that Tesla’s Cybertruck.

When it announced its electric F-150s, Ford said it was targeting 40,000 vehicles a year. Then he increased that number to as much as 80,000.

Now that number has risen to 150,000 by mid-2023.

Ford also announced last week that it will triple production of the Mustang Mach-E with the idea of ​​selling more than 200,000 units annually by 2023.

A Ford electric delivery van, the E-Transit, will also go on sale in early 2022.

Ford’s marketing and sales strategy is based on what is called the “wave-by-wave reservation process” (or “wave reservation”), through which customers are informed when they can connect to the Internet to apply. a Lightning.

Ford in November 2021 stopped taking reservations because since May 2020, when it announced the electric F-150, it has already added more than 200 thousand orders. The reservation costs $ 100 and is refundable.

The price of the F-150 Lightning It starts at US $ 39,900 but can even double in price depending on the version.

According to Ford, the cheapest model offers around 370 kilometers of range. The most expensive reaches 480 kilometers and a towing capacity of up to 4,500 kilograms.

If he meets the deadlines, Ford will join Rivian and GMC as the only automakers with an electric pickup on the market.

Rivian began selling its R1T truck in October 2021, and the first electric Hummers reached customers in December of last year.

Tesla’s Cybertruck won’t hit the public before 2023.

In December 2021, Ford outperformed GeneralMotors in market valuation for the first time in 5 years. On the 29th of last month, Ford was worth $ 83 billion and GM, $ 82.9 billion.