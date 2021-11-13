Ford takes another step in electrifying its vehicles and has now customized a 1978 F-100 with a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition engine.

Ford has presented its ‘new’ electric vehicle: it is a Ford F-100. Although, obviously, it was not originally a electric car, from the American company they have fitted an engine of a Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition 2021.

Based on the 1978 model, the concept F-100 Eluminator has all-wheel drive thanks to two powerful engines shared with the Mustang Mach-E GT Performance Edition 2021, which offers some data that at least makes you smile slightly (but they don’t see you, it’s an electrician): 480 hp and 860 Nm of torque.

Although Ford has not announced more data on its performance, range or benefits, similar figures to those of the Mustang Mach-e, or even better, considering that the weight can be reduced.

Nor is it that these figures matter excessively since this F-100 was not born to compete face to face with other electric cars like the Ford F-150 Lightning, which would be his ‘current alter ego’, but to show that the classic and the modern have a place in the electrified world.

Ford’s intention with this modification is to show that older models still have life ahead and that its useful life can be lengthened by modification. In addition to making buyers understand that they have the support of the company if they decide to take the step and turn their model into a 100% electric …

And how do you plan to do this? By means of that figure that we envy in Europe, which are the ‘crate engines’, that is to say, the individual engines that brands sell to place in any car.

In the United States, this power unit costs $ 3,900 (about 3,400 euros) and each engine offers 281 hp and 430 Nm of torque. This modification can be found for sale at Ford or at official dealers of the brand. As always, the best thing would be to do this anywhere in our country and then record the face of the official when you explain that you want to approve this …

This article was published on Top Gear by Mauro Tomás.