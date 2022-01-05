Ford announced Tuesday its willingness to nearly double production of the electric version of its flagship F-150 pickup.

The company said it will produce 150,000 units a year of the Lightning model of the F-150, with the first delivery expected in the spring, for which it has a dedicated plant in Dearborn, Michigan.

The initial plan was to produce 40,000 trucks per year, but the company received 80,000 purchase orders and reported that it was increasing manufacturing at its plants in agreement with suppliers of key components, such as electric batteries.

“With nearly 200,000 orders, our teams are working hard and looking for ways to overcome production bottlenecks to deliver more F-150 Lightning trucks to our customers,” said Kumar Galhotra, president of Ford Americas and International, in a statement.

The race to dominate the electric car market has intensified in the United States, and Ford plans to invest more than $ 30 billion in the segment by 2025.

With information from AFP.