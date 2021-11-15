The 2022 range of the Ford S-Max introduces important adjustments in the mechanical section to limit the offer of a single engine. The Ford minivan can only be configured in a self-recharging hybrid version (HEV). We review the trim levels available as well as their most outstanding equipment and, most importantly, all the prices.

Ford has made major adjustments to the range of one of its minivans. If we go into the configurator of the Ford S-Max we will realize that the mechanical offer has been reduced to a single engine. The hybrid version (HEV). 2.0-liter TDCi diesel engines are history. Some blocks that have been offered in versions of 150 CV and 190 CV respectively. Nor is it possible to find conventional gasoline mechanics.

The North American manufacturer has chosen to give all the prominence to S-Max hybrid. A measure that allows it to continue deepening its commitment to fully electrify its entire range in Europe and, ultimately, accelerate its transition to electric mobility. It is the main change of the S-Max 2022 range.

The Ford S-Max can now only be configured with self-recharging hybrid mechanics

The range and equipment of the Ford S-Max 2022



Those interested in getting this practical minivan have at their disposal four trim levels. You can choose between Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale finishes. In this aspect there are no news regarding the moment in which the commercialization of this hybrid in the Spanish territory was launched.

We list below the S-Max Hybrid highlights standard equipment:

Trend

Fog lights

Rain sensor

Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors

Ford SYNC 3 and DAB radio

Media Center with 2 USB connections

Leather-lined steering wheel

Sporty front seats

Easy Fold electromechanical remote control in second row of seats, seat release (seat back folds down)

Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function

Front and rear parking sensors

Keyless start system

Cruise control and speed limiter

The interior of the hybrid version of the Ford S-Max

Titanium (adds)



LED fog lights

Glossy roof rails

Browser

Third row of seats (2 individual seats)

Lane keeping system

ST-Line (adds)

Rear spoiler

Sports suspension

Leather steering wheel with red stitching

Front door sill plates in ST-Line design

Heated sports front seats

10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function

Exterior mirrors, electrically adjustable, heated and with memory function

Aluminum pedals

Vignale (adds)

Adaptive LED headlights

Headlight washer

Heated and cooled sports front seats

Rear view camera

The Ford S-Max can no longer be configured with a diesel engine

The hybrid mechanics of the Ford S-Max 2022



Beyond the equipment or the available finishes, which in this case is very important to stagger the offer with more or less affordable versions, the crucial thing is found in the bowels of the vehicle. And it is neither more nor less than the Hybrid Powertrain (HEV). Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine which, accompanied by an electrical diagram, is capable of developing a power of 190 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque.

Prices of the Ford S-Max 2022 in Spain

Mechanics Trend Titanium ST-Line Vignale 2.5 Duratec FHEV 190 CV CVT € 40,838 € 43,363 € 45,463 € 50,163

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

All this is managed through an automatic gearbox type CVT. In addition, a 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery allows you to enjoy a small autonomy in 100% electric mode. Therefore, the DGT ECO environmental badge (General direction of traffic). The designated powertrain enables the S-Max to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10 seconds. In terms of efficiency, it declares an average fuel consumption of 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 147 g / km based on the WLTP cycle.