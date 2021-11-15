The 2022 range of the Ford S-Max introduces important adjustments in the mechanical section to limit the offer of a single engine. The Ford minivan can only be configured in a self-recharging hybrid version (HEV). We review the trim levels available as well as their most outstanding equipment and, most importantly, all the prices.
Ford has made major adjustments to the range of one of its minivans. If we go into the configurator of the Ford S-Max we will realize that the mechanical offer has been reduced to a single engine. The hybrid version (HEV). 2.0-liter TDCi diesel engines are history. Some blocks that have been offered in versions of 150 CV and 190 CV respectively. Nor is it possible to find conventional gasoline mechanics.
The North American manufacturer has chosen to give all the prominence to S-Max hybrid. A measure that allows it to continue deepening its commitment to fully electrify its entire range in Europe and, ultimately, accelerate its transition to electric mobility. It is the main change of the S-Max 2022 range.
The range and equipment of the Ford S-Max 2022
Those interested in getting this practical minivan have at their disposal four trim levels. You can choose between Trend, Titanium, ST-Line and Vignale finishes. In this aspect there are no news regarding the moment in which the commercialization of this hybrid in the Spanish territory was launched.
We list below the S-Max Hybrid highlights standard equipment:
Trend
- Fog lights
- Rain sensor
- Heated and electrically adjustable exterior mirrors
- Ford SYNC 3 and DAB radio
- Media Center with 2 USB connections
- Leather-lined steering wheel
- Sporty front seats
- Easy Fold electromechanical remote control in second row of seats, seat release (seat back folds down)
- Interior rear view mirror with anti-glare function
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Keyless start system
- Cruise control and speed limiter
Titanium (adds)
- LED fog lights
- Glossy roof rails
- Browser
- Third row of seats (2 individual seats)
- Lane keeping system
ST-Line (adds)
- Rear spoiler
- Sports suspension
- Leather steering wheel with red stitching
- Front door sill plates in ST-Line design
- Heated sports front seats
- 10-way adjustable driver’s seat with memory function
- Exterior mirrors, electrically adjustable, heated and with memory function
- Aluminum pedals
Vignale (adds)
- Adaptive LED headlights
- Headlight washer
- Heated and cooled sports front seats
- Rear view camera
The hybrid mechanics of the Ford S-Max 2022
Beyond the equipment or the available finishes, which in this case is very important to stagger the offer with more or less affordable versions, the crucial thing is found in the bowels of the vehicle. And it is neither more nor less than the Hybrid Powertrain (HEV). Under the hood is a 2.5-liter four-cylinder Atkinson cycle gasoline engine which, accompanied by an electrical diagram, is capable of developing a power of 190 hp and 200 Nm of maximum torque.
Prices of the Ford S-Max 2022 in Spain
Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions
All this is managed through an automatic gearbox type CVT. In addition, a 1.1 kWh lithium-ion battery allows you to enjoy a small autonomy in 100% electric mode. Therefore, the DGT ECO environmental badge (General direction of traffic). The designated powertrain enables the S-Max to accelerate from 0 to 100 km / h in 10 seconds. In terms of efficiency, it declares an average fuel consumption of 6.4 liters per 100 kilometers and CO2 emissions of 147 g / km based on the WLTP cycle.