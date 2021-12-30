Ford registers in Europe, among other brands, the name Escort, what is it up to?

The iconic blue oval brand has started the registration process for numerous trade names in Europe. Ford has submitted the application for the registration of the names Capri, Cortina, Escort, Granada and Orion. What is the brand up to? It is not an exclusive strategic move for the European territory.

In the automobile industry, it is relatively common for a news item to appear from time to time related to the process of registering a trade name at the relevant patent and trademark office. It is a very common practice and, as a general rule, goes unnoticed in the eyes of the public. However, there are times that, for various reasons, the registrations requested by a car brand, jump to the fore and generate a lot of expectation.

The last graphic example we have with Ford. The iconic blue oval brand is making headlines for having applied for the registration of numerous names. Some records that have been carried out in Australia, New Zealand and the European Union. Among other trade names is that of Ford Escort, which has caused a lot of interest. What is the American brand up to? Let’s go into detail.

Ford has also registered the name Granada in Europe

Ford registers in Europe the names Capri, Cortina, Escort, Granada and Orion



Beyond starting the relevant process of Escort trademark registration, the company has also done the same for reserve the use of other names such as Capri, Cortina, Granada and Orion. All these applications were submitted jointly on December 23, 2021 and the description of each one is exactly the same: “Land motor vehicles and their parts and accessories.”

These names registered by Ford in the EU they correspond to models that have been marketed or are still currently available in certain markets. A clear example we have with the aforementioned Ford Escort. It has been many years since it left the European territory but, in distant China, it is still available as part of the brand’s line.

At this point, a decisive question arises, why has Ford registered names that it used in the past? The truth is that the main reason that has pushed the American company is quite clear. And it is neither more nor less than reserving the right of use in the future.

The Orion denomination is another of the commercial names registered by Ford

Ford and nostalgia to sell its new models



Ford CEO Jim Farley himself has described himself as a true fan of the company’s classic model names. Today we have witnessed how the brand resorted to a historical designation to use it in a totally new vehicle and that bears no relation to the classic. We refer, logically, to the Ford Puma.

We should not be surprised if any of the future launches of the brand is baptized with one of these names that have just been registered. In any case, and before launching the bells to the flight, the registration process in the patent and trademark office does not mean a confirmation that a model will reach the market.