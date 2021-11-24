The new Ford Ranger has just been presented. The new generation of the pickup is a reality, presenting itself with a more sophisticated, sporty design and with powerful reasons to become one of the leaders in its category. More capable, more efficient and technologically advanced, we break down all the details of the model that will arrive in Europe in 2023.

The Ford Ranger 2022 has just been officially unveiled. The pick-up of the American brand has taken an important step forward in all its areas, from design to driving dynamics and equipment, without giving up anything, as we expected, and of which we will tell you all the details, although we already anticipate that commercial launch in Europe is scheduled for the end of 2022, with delivery of units planned for 2023.

The blue oval firm has presented three versions of the Ranger at once, with distinctive details between them, but all with one element in common: a very modern and sporty front design. And is that the headlamps are presented in an unprecedented “C” -shaped arrangement, with a thin bead of LEDs that highlights the contour and offers characteristic luminous signature. Some light groups in which a horizontal cross member is integrated placed in the large grill and that supports the Ford emblem.

From left to right, the new 2022 Ford Ranger XLT, Ranger Sport and Ranger Wildtrack

Design and equipment of the Ford Ranger 2022

The manufacturer has stated that the new Ranger has the option of ‘Matrix LED’ headlightswhile the tail lights mounted on the cargo bed pillars offer a more modern graphic on the “Sport” and “Wildtrack” finishes. The latter is committed to a more off-road design, distinguishing itself from the previous one by the front finished in glossy black and a great protection of the crankcase in aluminum, the same finish as for the roof bars and the cargo box.

Available with a double cab, the interior of the new Ford Ranger has seating for five passengers, with a dashboard dominated by technology. The instrument cluster is a digital display that provides comprehensive information, while the center console is occupied by a large vertical 10.1 inch or 12 inch screen, launching the infotainment system “SYNC 4”.

Ford’s South Africans, responsible for the conception of the new Ranger, have not skimped on details by integrating some vertical ventilation nozzles with a typical grill design, and with different terminations depending on the version. The 2022 Ranger features advanced connectivity technology, integrating a “Ford Pass Connect” Internet modem and “Ford Pass” services. In addition, it has a 360º camera which shows images on the screen of the entire perimeter, also including an extra lighting system in the rear cargo box.

The 2022 Ford Ranger Wildtrack offers a more off-road aesthetic

The 2022 Ford Ranger is more capable in load and in performance

Ford has not provided measurement data, but it has pointed out that width has increased 50 mm compared to the outgoing model, increasing the cargo space. This can have tubular steel bars or caps by sections or integral of different types. A couple of accessories from a list of up to 150 options that the brand will make available to customers developed with the specialist “ARB 4×4 Accessories”. But, as standard on all three Rangers, the new footrest stands out between the axles with a platform for easier access to the interior, and the unprecedented rear step to access the cargo box from the sides.

Technically, the Ford Ranger has the front wheels 50 millimeters ahead, which has increased the angles of attack and widened the wheelbase. The brand will offer two four-wheel drive systems, both electronic. One with the particularity of selecting the operation during the march, and another of a permanent type, which will give more data as the launch date approaches.

In Europe, and in Spain, the new Ford Ranger will arrive in 2023 with two EcoBlue diesel engines, as we show you. A 2.0-liter biturbo four-cylinder and a powerful 3.0-liter turbo V6Although the firm has indicated that there will be a third option, but none of them has indicated its specifications. The two proposed will offer generous benefits, especially the second that responds to the demands of customers who wanted more power, both associated with a 10-speed automatic transmission.