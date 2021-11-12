Ford is not only immersed in the development of new electric models, which it will introduce from 2022, but also undertakes special research in the same field. The latest innovation is the filing of a patent for a liquid-cooled charging cable, conceived with specialists from an American university.

Until now, each manufacturer had a type of charging cable for their electric cars, also different according to the charging system and power. Bosch, the giant of automotive components, has already announced a standard cable valid for all models that will start selling in mid-2022, which will greatly facilitate this task for customers.

Ford specialists are also working on charging cable technology, a truly unprecedented system that no one had thought of until now, but which they say is an interesting – and very important solution – for make the most of the charging power in electric cars and reduce the times. In close collaboration with engineers and researchers from Ford and Indiana Purdue University, in the United States, they already have a prototype of a liquid-cooled charging cable, for which they have already applied for their patent.

An interesting explanatory video of the new refrigerated charging cable for electric cars

The future charging cable, which will take a while to reach the market, is supported by special refrigerant liquid that evaporates while dissipating the heat generated of the high electrical current that flows from the charger to the vehicle. In this way and with a refrigerated charging cable, it is possible to increase power and speed, rreducing the total process time to minutes, which the researchers have not specified.

“Today, chargers are limited in how quickly they can charge an electric vehicle battery due to the danger of overheating. Faster charging requires more current to travel through the charging cable, “explains Michael Degner, Ford’s senior technical leader for Research and Advanced Engineering, adding that” The higher the current, the greater the amount of heat that is due. remove to keep the cable working.

In this regard, sources from Purdue University have also stated that “The charging time of an electric vehicle can vary widely, from 20 minutes in a station to hours in a home charger, so it can generate anxiety to users. considering buying an electric vehicle. Our laboratory has devised a solution for situations where the amounts of heat produced are beyond the capabilities of current technologies. ” Those responsible point out that the investigations are at a very advanced stage, enough to register the protection patent, at the same time that they have announced the intention to test a prototype of this charging cable over the next two years to determine more specific charging speeds on certain EV models.