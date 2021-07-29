The Ford Mustang Mach-E has become the great star of the American brand. The electric crossover offers a high dose of sportiness, in design and performance. The one chosen for a charity auction for US Army Air Force pilots. A single unit to the highest bidder.

The Ford Mustang Mach-E EEA It is unique, it will not go on sale despite the fact that more than one would like to have this copy in their garage. A single unit that has been specially built for a charity auction in which Ford participates to raise funds to support the pilots of the United States Army Air Force.

The blue oval firm presents its latest creation based on the electric SUV, the Mustang Mach-E, with a special design that honors the 38 women who died in the line of duty during World War II. In collaboration with the “AirVenture Air Show” of the Association of Experimental Aircraft, the model is presented with the body painted in silver, a color that reinforces the ribs and sharp lines of the bonnet and contrasts with the black of the windshield and roof pillars.

Detail of the rear wings of the Ford Mustang Mach-E EEA, with the emblem of the American Air Force

The rear volume is matte black, with a suggestive yellow band, the same color that has also been used to decorate the rim of the alloy wheels, the housings of the rear-view mirrors or the edges of the front grille. In addition, the two rear wings and the hood panel feature the wing-shaped logo of the squadron and the years in which the 38 pilots they defended their country by air.

The same treatment has also been brought inside. The seats are upholstered in leather, and a yellow filament adds contrast to the door panels across the dashboard. On the steering wheel, marking “12 o’clock” and in the center where the airbag is housed. The number 38 has been etched into the central tunnel, while the same winged emblem on the outside has been embroidered with yellow thread on the headrests.

The American manufacturer has not indicated which version in particular it is, so in this section there will be no differences with the conventional units of the model. What is significant is the change in model compared to the previous charity auction held in 2017, whose protagonist was the F-22 F-150 Raptor. With a livery inherited from fighter jets, it even increased the power to 545 hp. The Mustang Mach-E EAA will be auctioned today, one more that adds to the list of twelve unique models with an aeronautical aesthetic and with which about 3.4 million euros have been raised.