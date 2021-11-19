Ford is serious about Tesla: it will double its production of electric cars

Ford announced that it will produce 600,000 electric cars a year with the intention of competing seriously against Tesla, we tell you their plans.

Ford plans to double its production of electric vehicles to reach Tesla and become a real competitor. In fact, Ford has the ambition to become the largest electric vehicle manufacturer in the United States.

Through your account Twitter, Ford announced that it plans to produce 600,000 electric vehicles a year by the end of 2023. The tweet was posted by the company’s CEO, Jim Farley.

“We are tackling it like we did by building fans and PPE for Covid. Regardless, we find a way.

And it is working.

We now expect to produce 600,000 electric vehicles / year worldwide by the end of 2023. Double our original plan.

And that’s BEFORE #BlueOvalCity and other EV sites go online. “

Could Ford overtake Tesla as the largest electric vehicle maker?

The 600,000 annual electric car figure is double Ford’s original production target. According to Automotive News, production will be distributed between models Mustang Mach-E, F-150 Lightning and E-Transit.

The model Ford Mustang Mach-E is sold on three continents, while the Ford F-150 Lightning It has been popular from the moment it was announced, to the extent that demand led to the creation of 450 new jobs to make 80,000 trucks a year.

Before achieving its ultimate goal of being the largest producer of electric vehicles in America, Ford first wants to become the second biggest behind Tesla and after reaching it, surpass the Elon Musk mark.

However, it remains to be seen if Ford can achieve its production goal of 600 thousand electric vehicles per year, in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic that caused the current chip shortage; as I recently spoke about their plans to develop semiconductors.