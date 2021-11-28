The new 2022 Ford Fiesta is ready to go commercial. The renewed Ford utility already has prices in Spain. A model that releases design, technological equipment and offers a mechanics that, for the most part, is electrified with light hybrid technology.

Everything is ready to experience the commercial launch of the new Ford Fiesta 2022. Ford’s popular, fireproof utility vehicle has undergone a major overhaul. A facelift as a mid-cycle update that will allow this generation to face the rest of its commercial life that lies ahead. Releases design, technological equipment and other novelties.

The new Fiesta already has prices in Spain. The configurator, like the order book, will be open shortly. Despite the market trend, Ford will continue to offer its B-segment model in three- and five-door bodywork. However, the offer of the three-door variant has been significantly reduced in recent years.

The new Ford Fiesta Active 2022 already has prices in Spain

The range of the new Ford Fiesta 2022

Beyond being able to choose between a three- and five-door model, the new Fiesta range is made up of a multitude of trim levels. At the time of its launch it will be available in the finishes Trend, ST-Line, ST-Line X, Active and Active X.

It is important to note that the Active trim level is characterized by giving the model a “crossover” look. The new Ford Fiesta Active It is a very interesting option for those buyers who do not want to access a true B-SUV but who are interested in a more adventurous exterior appearance together with the technology that allows better traction in varied situations. All this accompanied by a large endowment.

Regarding the technological equipmentThe new Fiesta stands out for its digital instrument panel with 12.3-inch TFT screen and for the 8-inch touch screen to operate the SYNC 3 infotainment system. By the way, the offer is not complete. Later on, other equally interesting finishes such as the Titanium and Vignale versions will be added.

The technological interior of the new Ford Fiesta 2022

The engines of the new Ford Fiesta 2022

With regard to the mechanical section, in general terms there are no great news. The Ford model maintains its commitment to electrification. Also, only gasoline engines are available. The access block is a 1.1 Ti-VCT 75 hp engine associated with a five-speed manual gearbox. One step above is a 100 hp 1.0 EcoBoost engine accompanied by a six-speed manual transmission.

The rest of the engines are electrified with 48 Volt Light Hybrid Technology (MHEV). There’s a 125 hp 1.0 EcoBoost engine with a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed automatic transmission. And as a more performance option, there is a 155 hp 1.0 EcoBoost engine available exclusively with the aforementioned manual gearbox. All engines have a front-wheel drive configuration.

2021 Ford Mustang GT Test God Bless America! Read news

Prices of the Ford Fiesta 2022 3-door in Spain

Mechanics Trend ST-Line ST-Line X 1.1 Ti-VCT 75 CV 5v € 17,708 – – 1.0 EcoBoost 100 CV 6v – € 19,675 € 21,141

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

Prices of the Ford Fiesta 2022 5-door in Spain

Mechanics Trend ST-Line Active ST-Line X Active X 1.1 Ti-VCT 75 CV 5v € 18,308 – – – – 1.0 EcoBoost 100 CV 6v € 19,406 € 20,225 € 20,475 € 21,692 € 21,941 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV 6v MHEV € 20,216 € 21,746 € 21,996 € 23,223 € 23,473 1.0 EcoBoost 155 CV 6v MHEV – € 22,196 – € 23,673 – 1.0 EcoBoost 125 CV Aut. 7v MHEV € 22,266 € 23,488 € 23,738 € 24,954 € 25,204

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

The new Ford Fiesta, in addition to exterior design, also debuts technological equipment

The role of top model will fall, once again, on the Ford Fiesta ST. The sports focus version has also been renewed and will land in Spanish dealers with the standard Fiesta. A model that, in the same way, will be available in a three- and five-door format.