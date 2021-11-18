Ford wants to boost sales of its large plug-in hybrid SUV. The Ford Explorer range has been expanded with a new level of trim. The Platinum finish comes to offer an additional step in the American SUV offering. It already has a price in Spain and it brings with it great equipment.

Ford opted for a really risky strategy when it came to marketing one of its largest SUVs in the European market. The Ford Explorer, an SUV that plays a leading role far from our borders, really goes unnoticed in Europe due to several issues. First of all, there is the fact that it is sold exclusively with plug-in hybrid mechanics (EU emission regulations rule). And secondly, it has a short range.

The brand with the blue oval is determined to reverse this situation and give a boost to the sales of a model that is really interesting. To achieve this goal, Ford has wanted to attack one of the previously mentioned weak points. The Explorer range has been expanded with a new level of trim. The Platinum finish enters the scene to enrich the offer. A version that already has a price and is ready to begin its assault on Spanish dealerships.

The new Ford Explorer Platinum already has a price in Spain

The equipment of the new Ford Explorer Platinum

This trim level goes on to play the top-of-the-range role. It is one notch above the ST-Line termination, which is still available. The new Platinum version stands out for its extensive equipment. We now review the featured standard equipment:

20-inch light-alloy wheels

Full LED headlights

LED fog lights

LED lights for daytime running

LED taillights

Multiple airbags (front, side, curtain and knee)

Lane Departure Warning

Hill start assistant

Active Lane Keeping Assist

Traffic sign recognition

Overtaking sensor

Automatic lights and rain sensor

Front and rear parking sensors

Parking assistant

Traffic warning at junction

Front and rear center armrest

Electrically adjustable, heated, ventilated front seats with massage function

Driver’s seat with memory function

Third row of seats

Heated rear seats

Leather upholstery

Seating configuration 2 + 3 + 2

Bluetooth

10.1 inch touchscreen browser

USB connection

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Adaptive cruise control and speed limiter

360º vision camera

Curtains

Three-zone automatic climate control

Electric boot opening with hands-free function

Power windows

Keyless start and access system

Interior rear view mirror with automatic anti-glare function

Power and heated adjustable and folding exterior mirrors

Heated, height and depth adjustable leather-wrapped multifunction steering wheel

Electric panoramic sunroof

The plug-in hybrid mechanics of the new Ford Explorer Platinum

Regarding the mechanical offer, there are no changes. Electrification continues to be the protagonist. In the Explorer range there is only one motorization, and it is plug-in hybrid (PHEV). A powertrain consisting of a 3.0-liter V6 petrol engine with 350 hp and a small 74 kW (100 hp) electric motor. The joint power reaches 457 hp and 825 Nm of maximum torque.

The Ford Explorer is only available in Europe with plug-in hybrid mechanics

Ford Explorer Platinum price in Spain

Mechanics Platinum 3.0 PHEV AWD € 83,188

Prices valid from November / 2021 without including discounts or other promotions

All of this is handled through a ten-speed automatic gearbox and features an all-wheel drive configuration. A 13.1 kWh lithium-ion battery allows the Ford Explorer PHEV

enjoy a 100% electric autonomy of up to 44 kilometers. Therefore, it wears the environmental badge 0 Emissions from the DGT (General Directorate of Traffic) with all the mobility advantages that this implies. Despite its size, it has reliable performance. It is capable of completing acceleration from 0 to 100 km / h in 6 seconds and reaching a top speed of 230 km / h.

In the turbulent year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic the Explorer was far from being one of the best-selling plug-in hybrid cars. It was ranked 45th with only 60 registrations. So far in 2021, in the period between the months of January and October, it has accumulated 169 registered units, which allows it to be in 49th place, just behind the SEAT Tarraco.

Note: Images illustrating this article show Ford Explorer with ST-Line trim.