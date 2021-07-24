The Ford EcoSport is very much alive far from European borders. Ford is working on a tune-up of its well-known SUV. An update that will bring new features at the level of design and technological equipment. The face wash that is in development will be destined to the EcoSport that is marketed in India.

The entry into the scene of the new Ford Puma made us think at first that the death sentence to the model that to date had held the representation of Ford

in the competitive segment B-SUV had arrived. However, it was not. And proof of this is that the Ford EcoSport has remained in our portfolio and is still available at our dealerships. Although, as we will see later, it plays a secondary role.

Beyond our borders. Specifically in India, the EcoSport lives a totally different situation. There he harvests very good sales figures and proof of the importance of this model for Ford is that the company is working on its fine-tuning. The development of the new Ford EcoSport 2022 is underway. A face lift that will bring with it many new features.

Spy photo of the new Ford EcoSport 2022 destined for the Indian market

Ford EcoSport will undergo a tune-up in India

The development process of the “Facelift” that is planned for the EcoSport marketed in india is underway. Several prototype sightings have already occurred. But how will Ford’s little SUV change? The exterior design will be updated. The aesthetic changes will focus on the front end where it will boast a revised bumper and grille, updated headlights and new LED daytime running lights.

At the rear the adjustments will be minor. However, as can be confirmed thanks to various spy photos, the possibility of equipping the spare wheel on the tailgate will continue to be available as an option. The customization options They will be increased with the introduction of new body colors. To this must be added new wheel designs.

Leaving aside the exterior, if we had the opportunity to venture inside we would be enveloped by a more digital and connected environment. It will debut an infotainment system with expanded functions and will be operated through a new, larger touch screen.

Ford EcoSport will be updated on the Indian market

The engine range it will remain intact. This is indicated by current reports from Indian territory. Therefore, it will still be possible to choose between a gasoline and a diesel engine, both with 1.5 liters.

Ford EcoSport, a best seller in India

Far from the Old Continent, in certain markets, the EcoSport boasts of being a true bestseller in its competitive segment. In the case of India, it is at the top of the ranking of best-selling cars. It is by far the best selling Ford model in that country and, therefore, it has become a central pillar on which a good part of the range is based.

Throughout the upheaval year 2020 marked by the coronavirus pandemic, EcoSport sales in India reached 27,181 units. So far in 2021, despite the effects of the pandemic still being felt, it has sold 15,247 units until May, making it the 27th best-selling car. It has been able to overcome great rivals such as the Renault Triber or the Nissan Magnite.

This is the Ford EcoSport that we can find in European dealers

How are things going in Europe for the Ford EcoSport?

In Europe the story is quite different. Although it maintains acceptable sales figures, it is undeniable that it has gone into second and even third place. In 2020 its registrations totaled 47,548 units. A volume of records that contrasts, and a lot, with the 113,320 units sold of the Volkswagen T-Cross, one of its most direct rivals.

On the other hand, and not least, How are things going in Spain at EcoSport? Are you also harvesting low enrollments? Throughout the past year the EcoSport reported 2,801 units sold, while the Ford Puma sold 8,500 copies. The difference is abysmal.

Based on these sales figures, it is to be expected that once the current generation of the European EcoSport reaches the end of its commercial life, Ford will choose to withdraw it from the market and let the new Puma take its place in the range. Now, this does not mean that far from our borders it will disappear. It is more than possible that we will witness the EcoSport stay alive in emerging markets.