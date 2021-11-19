The chip shortage also seriously affects car companies, who need components for the production of their vehicles. The wide demand and low stock have caused manufacturers like BMW to dispense with some functions in several of their cars. In the meantime, Ford and GM (General Motors) have a plan to guarantee supply.

Specifically, the American Ford Motor Company has announced an agreement with GlobalFoundries (GF), a chipmaker, with the aim of creating “more semiconductor supply” for its own vehicles. Collaboration includes a joint research and development plan to meet the demand for components in the mobility industry.

This will bring with it solutions for Advanced Driving Assistance Systems (ADAS), battery management systems and in-vehicle networks. Ford, in addition, will also “explore” the manufacture of semiconductors, although it has not disclosed more details. GlobalFoundries, which was part of AMD until 2009 and now works as an independent company, assures that this agreement will allow to fuel innovation. It will also help to create “a long-term balance between supply and demand”.

Meanwhile, Ford continues its intention to open two battery and electric car factories alongside SK. These, financed with part of the budget of 30,000 million dollars that Ford has available to boost the development of electric vehicles, will be located in the United States and will begin to operate in 2025. This is a movement that will increase the global volume of its electric vehicles by up to 50% from 2030.

On the other hand, Mark Reus, head of General Motors, has confirmed (through Bloomberg) that the company will also participate in the joint development of semiconductors with the help of manufacturers like TSMC or Qualcomm. The goal of GM, like Ford, is to make chips that can encompass more technologies in vehicles.

The American automaker has also been hit by a chip shortage. According Reuters, the company decided to temporarily close some plants in the United States dedicated to the production of trucks, utility vehicles and sports vehicles, as well as factories in Mexico and Canada.