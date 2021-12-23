We will have a lot to choose from.

Yesterday we received new material from Horizon: Forbidden West, the new Guerrilla Games title that will be released in February 2022. This information came from the very famous website Game Informer, which published exclusively new title images, as well as they dropped us new details of this title that we will be able to enjoy in a few months.

To be more specific, we have received 5 new images, which we leave you below:

When is Horizon: Forbidden West coming out and on which platforms?

Among all these details that we have discussed in advance, we can highlight what has been said about the character’s skill tree, that is, Aloy. In the first installment we already had a skill tree to improve Aloy, but this was reduced to three branches, which they were called “Marauder”, “Brave” and “Gatherer”, which brought together all the skills that we could unlock. Now we have known that the sequel to this title will greatly expand the possibilities.

There will be 6 different classes in the skill tree

Being more specific, we can choose between 6 different classes in our skill tree, and they are the following: “Warrior” (melee attacks), “Trapper” (to place traps), “Survivor” (life and resources), “Infiltrator” (to steal), “Hunter” (ranged attacks) Y “Machine Master” (hack).

In addition to knowing their names and what each one will be focused on, we have also learned that each will include between 20 and 30 unique skills, as well as we will not have to choose a specific class, that is, we can choose skills of the kind we want. This will add a great replayability factor to the game, since each player will configure their own Aloy, choosing which abilities they want to unlock, in addition to that it will also give a lot of freedom when playing to have the abilities that they consider appropriate.

Likewise, we have also learned that there will be more ways to improve our performance within the game, such as with weapon upgrade, which will be done in the different workbenches that we find during our adventure. Besides, also we can improve Aloy’s outfit, thus allowing us to raise the different statistics to which these garments that our protagonist will wear are linked.

How the map size will be in Horizon: Forbidden West

Related topics: PlayStation

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe