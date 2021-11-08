The biggest draw of Horizon: Zero Dawn is its fascinating world full of robotic animals, where we can find from the fearsome Thunderbolt to the imposing Hail Storm. All of them form a catalog of impossible creatures, which will now be expanded in Horizon: Forbidden West.

Guerrilla Games has shared new details about these beings, which are based on dinosaurs, prehistoric mammals, and birds. The developer explains that the Watchers or Jawbreakers will be present again, but the Forbidden West has the Garriraptor and the Terremamut as new leaders of the territory.

Blake Politeski, designer of the study, has explained that one of the key points is how the new machines interact with the environment, other creatures and humans themselves. “Machines take care of the world, so it has always been interesting to assess the role they play and what the player can do to take advantage of their behavior. “, explains the manager.

One of the new signings will be the Alasol, a flying machine bigger than the Rapaz. Its function will be that of “that its wings collect solar energy on sunny days“, which will allow us to attack them at that time, which will not be easy because they will be alert to threats.

Maxim Fleury, head of art resources, points out that Aloy will have to use all kinds of weapons and ammunition to fight the machines, which will lead to unique confrontations. “There will be several ways to defeat each machine. We wanted the design of the machines to show this, and we have added textures to reveal weak points or components that can be interacted with,” the creative details.

In fact, Blake assures that the machines will enter passive states while we attack stealthily. “For example, if a machine is looking for resources on the ground, it will raise a cloud of dust that Aloy can use to zoom in without being seen,” says Blake. What’s more, specific sounds have been added to machines according to their behavior, depending on whether they are “stopped, in a state of alert or when they are going to initiate an attack”. On PS5, this aspect will be more relevant thanks to the use of 3D audio.

Sabotage is another of the most important sections related to machines, since they allow us to put them on our side. In Horizon: Forbidden West, we can find caches and resources if we pay attention to the behavior of each of them. After sabotaging them, we can indicate that they adopt offensive or defensive posture.

Among the creatures we can expect to find are the Diggers or the Galámpago, which “is huge, and has many abilities.” However, the attention was taken by Terremamut in the last preview of the work, an enemy that “poses an extremely complex challenge“and that it will become one of the most difficult hostile encounters in the game.

In short, from Guerrilla they have wanted to create “an (eco) system that is in harmony, as it happens in the real world. “We will be able to verify everything that has been said from February 18, 2022 on PS5 and PS4. We have also detailed aspects about Aloy’s abilities in the game.