Forbidden West reveals its combat mechanics

Guerrilla Games continues to reel off the Horizon: Forbidden West proposal little by little through the PlayStation blogIf the last time it was time to talk about the machines, this time they have focused on one of the pillars of the game experience, the fight. A combat system that returns in this second installment of the series faster, more realistic and more spectacular than ever.

“Aloy is a smart and agile warrior,” says combat designer Charles Perain. “The tools you will have at Horizon Forbidden West will give you a lot of tactical opportunities to face enemies physically stronger than her, from armored humans to huge machines. The objective of the study has been to offer more freedom to the player when facing an enemy, which entails expand the repertoire of skills, weapons, armor and other gadgets useful. For this, new and challenging machines have also been created with their own peculiarities when it comes to fighting.

But reaching that goal also implies major improvements over the original game, such as animations. “It was very important to us that the players felt that Aloy’s confidence and skills had improved over her adventures in Horizon Zero Dawn and The Frozen Wilds,” explains Richard Oud, Animation Director for Guerrilla. “He has gained a lot of experience, and we had to reflect it in his animations. The goal was to show that Aloy felt more comfortable moving around the environment, but without forgetting that she is still human, so she will not nail all the actions. The mechanics of the grapple illustrate this perfectly: despite being more agile and skilled, we will see that she will have to exert great physical effort on steep climbs ”.

The artificial intelligence of the enemies has also been improved for the same purpose. “We wanted Aloy’s enemies and companions to be more credible by improving the fluidity and continuity of your movements; for example, they now move better on uneven terrain. The AI ​​in Horizon Zero Dawn already included some dynamic changes depending on the terrain, but we wanted to polish it further by adding jumping and climbing as a systematic part of its behavior. Throughout the game, AI will look for opportunities to take shortcuts, when before he took some very cumbersome detours ».

“We thoroughly investigated the anatomy and the locomotor system of the characters,” develops Richard. “There are many differences between animating a character and a machine. However, the fundamentals of what we wanted to achieve with both were very similar. “The design of each type of human or machine revolves around a key mechanic that the animation team tries to convey to the players through actions, postures and movements.” What he means is that, as in the previous game, predictable postures and behaviors are used to anticipate enemy movements. These runtimes have been tweaked to have room to attack, block or flee, but also to give defining features to animations.

A world more alive than ever

One of the great goals of Horizon: Forbidden West is to offer a more alive and realistic world than the previous installment of the series. This includes from a completely new soundtrack, new sound tracks for the different states of the machines, new enemies, improvements in the combat system, etc.

“The main challenge with the machines was balancing the signature sounds of Horizon Zero Dawn and the freshness and complexity of the new environments and machine types of the Forbidden West. In this new land, there are machines with more expressive animations if possible and that interact more with the world, so the details that make up the sound design could not be left behind. We had to implement everything that worked well in the first installment and design a sound palette that will bring life to each machine, without losing cohesion with the world of Horizon ».

“The team studied a lot to capture the personality and traits that characterize an enemy, since we wanted to make the world as credible and immersive as possible”Explains Richard. “Usually we start with a complete summary of the enemy that includes his strengths and weaknesses, as well as keywords and traits that match him. Later, we began to study documentaries, feature films, encyclopedias, comics, conceptual works and other material that would help us find the key to the character.

Regarding the combat news, the Guerrilla team presents a new function, the resonator blast. “Resonator Blast rewards players for using spear combos; Every time Aloy melee attacks, her spear’s resonator will accumulate energy. This energy can be used against the enemy, and will stick to them for a short time. If you shoot an arrow at it before it disappears, you will deal a brutal amount of damage! This mechanic creates a powerful synergy between melee and ranged combat, and encourages players to switch seamlessly from one to the other. “

<br>

Horizon: Forbidden West is finally going on sale next February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5 with a totally renewed proposal more realistic and immersive than ever.