Forbidden West presents numerous details about the machines

Guerrilla Games continues coverage of Horizon Forbidden West with a new article published in the PlayStation blog dedicated to the new gaming machines. From the very conception of these new metals to developments in their behavior with respect to the first installment or even new survival techniques, the team reveals new details of this adventure that will come to PS4 and PS5.

New machines, new behaviors

Unsurprisingly, some machines like the Watchers and Jawbreakers return in this second installment of the series, but Horizon Forbidden West will feature totally new enemies like the Garriaptor or the Terremamut that we could see in the first gameplay of the game. Each of these machines went through a complex creation system that required the joint work of several teams.

“The idea was to explore a new region in the world of Horizon,” says Blake Politeski, lead designer of the machines. “It has been very interesting to investigate what kinds of machines would inhabit different ecological zones and how would they interact with each other, with their environment and, of course, with humans. Machines take care of the world, so it has always been interesting to assess the role they play and what the player can do to take advantage of their behavior.

“The Blake team provided us with a document with designs that describe the general appearance of the machine, the type of interactive parts it has and what kinds of attacks it can execute,” adds Maxim Fleury, Art Resources Manager. “There were high-quality drawings that explained the document better, but the actual visual design falls on the robot and weapon resource team«.

Blake confirms that in the face of this sequel the catalog of machines is expanded, the original game had more than 25. «For example, we wanted a flying machine a little bigger than the Raptor: the Alasol. However, I needed a place to live and a role to play in the world, ”says the creative. “We studied various flying reptiles and primitive birds for inspiration, and it occurred to us that their wings collect solar energy on sunny days. This is how we created an interesting game dynamic: Alasols are vulnerable when harvesting solar energy, but they are also more alert to potential predators when at rest. “

These very specific behaviors become a foundation that we develop as we define the roles of machines in the world. We always want to make sure that machines are connected and that they serve a greater purpose. It is an (eco) system that is in harmony, as it happens in the real world ”.

More combat options

The appearance of new machines implies new dangers and, with it, new options to defend yourself and end threats. Guerrilla anticipates that there will be more than one way to solve each confrontation. “Aloy will have all kinds of weapons and ammunition, and he will have to use all of them to defeat the various machines out there, “says Maxim. “Without intending to gut anything, we can say that there will be several ways to defeat each machine. We wanted the design of the machines to show this, and we have added textures to reveal weak points or components that can be interacted with. You will have to study each machine carefully to find different approaches ”.

«Many machines have various weapons and behaviors that you can use to your advantage. It is no longer enough to just extract components and use them. Some machines might have other passive states while the player tries to sneak up on them, ”adds Blake. “For example, if a machine is searching for resources on the ground, it will kick up a cloud of dust that Aloy can use to zoom in without being seen.

From a renewed set of weapons and gadgets, a new set of movements for Aloy, new behaviors of the machines or a new soundtrack system, Horizon Forbidden West makes sure that fighting the machines is a fundamental part of the game experience.

Horizon: Forbidden West goes on sale next February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5. After the initial controversy due to its absence, PlayStation confirmed that there will be a free update to the new generation version.