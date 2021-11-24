We want our children to have good self-esteem, trust themselves and be able to do their best. But many of the compliments they receive encourage competitiveness with their siblings or friends, they arouse the thirst to win at all costs, to be the first to fall who falls. It may be a good idea not to base our children’s education on comparisons, which are obnoxious.

The story of Fran, a child who does not know how to lose

Fran, who is five years old, always wants to win. At school, when she finishes the cards before the rest of her class, the teacher puts a champion sticker on her. When he leaves class, he organizes races with his friends and those who do not arrive first get a tremendous upset. To speed up the morning routine, he and his father, Manu, play to see who gets dressed first (and Manu always lets him win). He competes with his sister Laura to see who is the first to finish dinner. Laura, who is 12 years old, one day told her mother that in the first exam of the institute she had been the only one of the whole class that she had passed and, what is more, she had obtained a Notable. Sandra, her mother, congratulated her effusively for “having been the best in the class”.

If we think about it, on many occasions competitiveness and comparison seem the engines that move us in the education of our children. We believe that this way we will get the best out of them, that this way they will try harder, because, after all, we all want to be the best.

We believe that by fostering their competitiveness we will get the best out of them, that they will then try harder, because, after all, we all want to be the best.

But Fran is beginning to realize that her friends are sad when the teacher does not give them the champion sticker, she is already bored of beating her father in the race to dress first, she is ashamed that her parents they start yelling at him “champion, champion” when he wins the race after school (and he’s sure to think: “If this is just a game!”). And Laura realizes the nonsense it is to be happy to have been the only one to pass when she sees how sad her friends are and when in the next exam, of another subject, the first in the class is not left and she gets “a simple 5” , as his parents told him.

What if instead of valuing the result so much we value the effort more?

Let’s avoid comparisons in the education of our children

They say comparisons are odious. And comparing one child to another only leads to one of those children losing and feeling bad. Perhaps the positive comparisons will be those that we establish with ourselves, those that encourage the improvement of our own brands, those that push us to strive, improve and learn every day. And in that overcoming, there is no doubt that the help of others, cooperation, is much more necessary than their rivalry.