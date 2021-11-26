With the arrival of summer, it seems a cliché that our suitcases are ready with swimsuits and sandals to escape to the beach as soon as we have the slightest opportunity, but, when it comes to winter, adventure requires us to pack different clothes, which, perhaps , we don’t even have in our closet, therefore, Amazon offers and discounts for Black Friday They are the perfect opportunity to make ourselves the perfect garments to throw ourselves into the snow, such as this ski jacket from Geographical Norway that can be yours with a discount of 30%.

Designed to survive the coldest climates, this Boker parka-style jacket is perfect for avoiding low temperatures.

Its red design makes it a super dynamic piece to wear with sporty looks, and, at the same time, it becomes an infallible garment to wear in the city with jeans and your favorite trakking-inspired sneakers.





Your perfect companion for the adventure in the mountains or for the peace you are looking for this winter in a cabin in the middle of the forest is on a discount: you can find it (for a limited time) from 99 to 69 euros.

Geographical Norway – Boker 068 Rol 7 Men’s Jacket RED M

Images | Geographical Norway

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.