Faced with electricity shortages during the winter months to avoid an electricity deficit, the Iranian authorities have asked authorized crypto miners to suspend their activities.

The government made a similar decision during the summer, since due to the droughts the country suffered problems in its electricity supply.

More and more people have seen a real economic benefit in crypto assets, which is why they are integrated more subject to the line of miners of these digital assets.

However, it is well known that to carry out this activity, a good energy power is necessary, which is why countries like El Salvador want to take advantage of the energy of volcanoes to mine assets such as Bitcoin.

Crypto Mining in Iran Must Halt Activities in Winter

However, given the season of the year, winter, when the earth is farthest from the sun, using energy energy to mine may not be a good idea, at least you have considered it that way. the government of Iran, who has pointed out to the various authorized miners in the nation, to stop their activities due to the possible lack of electricity that the country may suffer in the coming cold months.

Iran’s Power Emission, Distribution and Generation firm, Tavanir, announced to the different authorized crypto mining centers operating in the country that they must deactivate their hardware in order to save energy, the portal announced. business in english Financial tribune.

Considering that the energy needs of the nation may increase due to low temperatures, the Iranian government decided to take a series of measures to limit electricity consumption and avoid a deficit, thus again affecting the nascent crypto mining industry.

Iran prevents energy deficit

It should be noted that this is not the only measure carried out by the Iranian government to save energy, since The nation has also focused on reducing the use of liquid fuels in power plants, This was stated by Mostafa Rajabi Mashhadi, current Tavanir spokesperson, through a radio interview.

Thus, eliminating the energy consumption of certified mining centers in Iran is only one of the different actions taken by the government to avoid electricity shortages in the population.

Among other actions to conserve the country’s energy, the government has indicated that street lights located in safer areas will be turned off at night, in addition to implementing strict supervision of energy consumption, said the Tavanir company employee.

With the implementation of these measures, the Iranian government and the energy firm hope that the service for citizens will be guaranteed and possible blackouts in winter will be avoided, time of year in which, due to low temperatures, electricity is more in demand.

In this regard, Mashhadi indicated that the country’s power plants managed to make a reserve of fuel, which will be useful for the coming months, however, he also indicated that citizens should be more careful with their energy consumption, as well as of your volume from your gas usage.

Iranian miners to grapple with restrictions

This is not the first time that the government of Iran has asked crypto miners to cease their activities.In May of this year, the Tehran authorities made an announcement stating that all mining-related activities were being temporarily denied due to high demand for electricity, linked to an insufficient energy supply caused by a hot and dry climate.

During this period, due to the large amount of energy required to mine, crypto firms were blamed for the shortage. After a four-month ban, the government allowed crypto miners to return to their activities, by signaling the presence of a drop in energy consumption presented at the end of the summer.

However, this suspension was frowned upon by the local crypto community, especially because according to statistics, companies and legal subjects to carry out mining, together only consume approximately 300 megawatts (MW), while all the Illegal miners consume up to 3,000 MW per day.

