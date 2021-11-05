During the three decades of its history in the region, an incessant search to boost the economy and development stands out, but its purpose to transform the communities where it has a presence, benefit its people and the environment, has also been evident.

This is how the “Together, every day” campaign arises, which, through 5 fundamental pillars: Closeness, Talent, Pride, Commitment and Transformation; highlights the bonds Walmart has developed to become a valued neighbor.

Closeness:

Every day, Walmart de México y Centroamérica offers a modern shopping experience and affordable prices to its more than six million customers and partners. In this way, it supports them by allowing them to save and thus contribute to a better quality of life.

Talent:

With a presence in 685 cities, Watmart is clearly a great generator of jobs, thus adding to the national economic growth. The company has created more than 193 thousand vacancies, betting on the training and development of talent to be prepared for the future.

Pride:

In 30 years of presence in Mexico, Walmart has strengthened ties with its suppliers, business partners, associates and associates. Currently 93% of the products it sells are purchased from suppliers in the country, becoming a solid omnichannel proposal thanks to its more than 2,600 stores, clubs and digital platforms.

Commitment:

In addition to being committed to promoting the economy and development in each of the communities where it operates, Walmart works to achieve a positive impact on society and the environment. In 2020, it achieved an advance of 75.5% in its commitment to Zero Waste in Mexico.

Transformation:

Under the firm conviction of offering customers and partners an innovative shopping experience, in 2020 Walmart invested more than 16.7 billion pesos in infrastructure, strategic projects for the development of new service ecosystems and new technology. It has also positioned itself as one of the most innovative and robust retail logistics networks in the country, thanks to its 19 distribution centers.