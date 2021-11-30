In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Xiaomi WalkingPad R1 Pro is a perfect treadmill for those who want to get in shape. It has a walking and running function and is fully foldable.

Extreme climates are not good for do sportEspecially when doing sports is something that you don’t like to do but that you know is good for your health. That’s why products like home treadmills are popular with runners. But what happens when you are not prepared to spend thousands of euros on a machine?

Xiaomi WalkingPad R1 Pro It is a perfect treadmill to use from time to time and to have it on hand to use at home because it does not take up any space. In addition, it is on sale for 499 euros on Amazon.



Foldable treadmill and easy to store anywhere. It has a function to run up to 10km / h and to walk up to 6km / h.

We also find it on sale at PcComponentes with a slightly higher discount, only 459 euros, and with free shipping.

This is not the typical treadmill that you can find in gyms or personal gyms, rather it is a folding belt that is designed for running or walking.

It has two modes, the walk mode that limits your speed to 6 km / h. The other way is to run but it only comes up to 10 km / h, so it is not ideal for the fastest runners.

Count with one remote control to turn it on, off or control the speed, a control panel with a screen and even an automatic mode that measures your footprint and speed to increase or decrease speed.

Being fully foldable It can be stored anywhere and when you need it, you just have to lift the handlebar, stretch the base and plug it in.

Without a doubt, if you are one of those people who, with the heat of summer or the cold of winter, become discouraged and stop going out to the street, Xiaomi WalkingPad R1 Pro It is a perfect product that you will give a lot of use to because you can do kilometers from the tranquility of your home.

Imagine that you can walk or run in it with the air conditioning in summer or with the heating on in winter. In this way you can set up your own gym at home and it will not take up space.