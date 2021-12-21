For vacations! How to view Netflix's hidden catalog

Did you know that the Netflix algorithm does not show you all the contents of the platform? We tell you how to access the hidden catalog so you don’t miss anything this vacation.

Netflix It is the streaming platform par excellence and it has one of the friendliest interfaces to access its contents. What’s more, its algorithm is one of the best to recommend and show series, movies, docs and other categories that you already know.

Like all algorithms, Netflix learns from your behavior on the platform, You can train it by giving the content a thumbs up or thumbs down and based on it, it shows you suggestions and recommendations with a percentage of compatibility.

But, this process also entails that a good part of the options on the platform are literally hidden, since they do not respond to what the algorithm has learned, and the amount of content is so large that it is not practical to show them all (we would never finish “scrolling“).

Also for that, Netflix created the button for shuffle when “you don’t know what to watch”. The good news is that you can access the full catalog of Netflix and see the hidden content that the algorithm does not show you.

How to view hidden content on Netflix and access the full catalog

To access the full catalog of Netflix and see the contents that the algorithm hides from you, the first requirement is to do it from your PC or Mac computer, the second and most important, is that you need a browser that does not redirect you to the platform streaming what?

This means that, when you put Netflix in the browser and give it “Enter“does not take you directly to your profile, you can use Edge or Safari, among others. The third step is to log in and finally click on this link.

Ready, you can now see the complete Netflix catalog including the contents that the algorithm hides from you.