On the morning of this Wednesday, December 15, the Instruction Room of The Supreme Court of Justice announced that it opened investigations against some congressmen for using the word ‘Abudinear’ as a synonym for stealing and to refer to acts of corruption. This after the corruption scandal in the MinTic, when Karen abudinen she held the position of minister.

In principle, the investigations are against two congressmen from the Alianza Verde Party, León Fredy Muñoz and Katherine Miranda, The latter has had several confrontations on Twitter with the former minister Abudinen over this same issue. What the Supreme Court indicates is that through these investigations they will try to establish whether it is true that the congressmen incurred in insult and slander, as denounced by the former official.

It should be remembered that the investigations against Muñoz and Miranda arose as a result of a complaint filed by the former minister Karen Abudinen, for the crimes of libel and slander. In this case, the woman pointed out that his last name is being used as a synonym for theft and corruption, despite the fact that within the case of corruption in the contract of the ICT Ministry with Populated Centers, she was accepted as a victim.

Katherine Miranda filed tutelage to repeat the motion of censure against Karen Abudinen. Photos: Colprensa

Abudinen has said in his complaint that Miranda and Muñoz incurred in procedural fraud, insult and slander; not only for using the word ‘abudinear’, but because they cited it to a motion of censure on August 12 in which, according to her, they used non-existent evidence to “create a misleading factual situation”.

In addition, he referred to the several mentions made by the representatives to the Chamber in their social networks of the word ‘abudinear’, to relate it to acts of corruption. Héctor Javier Alarcón, magistrate of the Court’s Investigation Chamber, will be in charge of analyzing the probative material and determining whether, indeed, Miranda and Muñoz committed the aforementioned crimes or not.

“Having used the last name of the former minister in social networks to signify the performance in a ‘generalized and systematic way’ of conduct outside the law, such as: ‘# TheWord Of The Year Is ABUDINEAR for demonstrating how the traditional political class normalizes corruption and makes fun of the citizens in front of them ”, reads the document sent by the Supreme Court to Katherine Miranda.

Congressman León Fredy Muñoz. Colprensa

Currently, the preliminary investigations against the congressmen remain in the magistrate’s office Hector Alarcon, who is already analyzing the case to determine if it is necessary, in the future, to open formal investigations to the representatives. It is possible that Miranda and Muñoz are summoned to give a free version of the events denounced and explain the use of the word ‘abudinear’.

The reaction of the congressmen to the complaint of Karen Abudinen

Both Katherine Miranda and León Fredy Muñoz have reacted to the preliminary investigations in the Supreme Court against them.

Muñoz pointed out that it is not new for him that this ‘political class’ denounces him for exposing the corrupt. “They are going to investigate us for showing the country that 70 billion pesos were being stolen for the connectivity of thousands of boys and girls, those public resources that are sacred did not know how to take care of Karen Abudinen for corrupt or incompetent. Rather say where is that money! “Muñoz insisted.

In another trill he added that “To this lady Karen abudinen He will have to denounce half the country, because all over Colombia he used the term ‘Abudinear’ because he found out that he was not able to take care of 70 billion pesos for the children of Deep Colombia ”.

For its part, Katherine miranda published a video in which he stressed that he will not be intimidated by the former minister and described as “Unacceptable the audacity” of the former minister to denounce her, “My duty is to make political control and take care of the taxes of all Colombians.. See you in the Supreme Court of Justice ”.

Ms @karenabudi I will not be intimidated by you, or by any corrupt. My duty is to make political control and take care of the taxes of all Colombians. Without fear, we face corruption. Before the complaint, I say: See you in the Supreme Court of Justice!

He insisted that “in her hands more than 70 billion pesos were lost and that today our children do not have internet because of her. I tell the former minister that I do not accept the intimidating measures against my work ”.

