The Wall Street Journal report revealing allegations against Bobby Kotick, CEO of Activision Blizzard, has also mentioned that Jennifer Oneal, who became Blizzard co-director after the departure of J. Allen Brack last August, and who resigned from this position in early November, his relationship with this company culminated as “a symbolic, marginalized and discriminated representation”.

According to The Wall Street Journal, who had access to emails between Oneal and the directors, the former Blizzard co-director “professed a lack of faith in Activision’s leadership to change the culture. [laboral]Along with this, it was also revealed that Oneal was harassed early in her career. And if that was not enough, It was pointed out that when he was promoted, he did not receive equal pay to that of Mike Ybarra, the other co-director.

When this information was released, Activision Blizzard issued a statement stating that Oneal was offered equal pay for his last position. Nevertheless, IGN, who claim to have seen emails and conversations between the two co-directors, has indicated that Oneal was offered remuneration similar to Ybarra’s only when he expressed his wishes to leave the company.

According to IGN, this is what Oneal had to say about it:

“When Mike and I were placed in the same co-director role, we took on the role with our previous compensation, which was not equivalent. It stayed that way for some time, long after we made several rejected requests to change it to parity. Although the company informed me before I submitted my resignation that they were working on a new proposal, they only made us equivalent offers after I submitted that resignation ”.

Jennifer Oneal notes that her position as co-director was only a form of symbolic representation.. At the beginning of this month of November, the executive left her position, and at the moment it is unknown what her next step in this industry will be. On related issues, shareholders also want Bobby Kotick to resign.

Editor’s Note:

It’s a shame Oneal was treated this way. Being a woman of Asian descent and part of the LGBT community, Activision Blizzard executives surely thought that taking her into a new position would be enough to demonstrate her commitment to providing a safe work environment, but this was not the case.

Via: Kotaku