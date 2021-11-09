The statements of José Álvaro Osorio Balvín, the singer’s real name, occurred during his participation in an interview on the program “En Curva”, which is broadcast on the MBL (Major League Baseball) channel. This channel is focused on Major League Baseball and its athletes.

During the talk he held with the athlete Francisco Lindor, the singer was emphatic and said that he does not want to be called J Balvin anymore, now he prefers to be identified by his name José, this because he prefers to be treated by the person who is and not because he is a celebrity should receive that treatment.

Treat me for the person I am, not for what I stand for

“I no longer want to be called J Balvin. I am a human being like any other,” he said during the talk. “Who is more important the artist or the person? The person.”

When asked if J Balvin was finished, “The brand will continue, but let them call me by my name.”