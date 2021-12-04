Throughout the year there are different relevant dates within the field of health. Some are more popular than others but that does not imply that they have a lower value. In fact, today, December 3, a very important one that involves you is commemorated. It is about the International Day of the Doctor. But do you know what the story is behind this event and who is the responsible doctor?

To begin with, it must be defined and made clear that World Doctor’s Day is October 23. To date, it is the most well-known celebration and causes many congratulations to all those who practice this profession. The simple idea of ​​imagining a world without health professionals is scary because it would doom the human to his speedy disappearance. Their work has been indispensable during the pandemic to save thousands of lives and will continue to be so forever.

An example for all the doctors in the world

Regarding the International Doctor’s Day, it arose at the request of the Pan American Health Organization (OPS). Since 1953 it has been commemorated every year and it is one more pretext to celebrate and congratulate all the doctors for their impeccable work.

Regarding the choice of the date, this day was selected in honor of Dr. Carlos Juan Finlay Barrés, a doctor born in Cuba on December 3, 1833 and who was in charge of discovering that the transmission of yellow fever was caused by Aedes aegypti mosquito.

His contribution was essential in order to design strategies to control a disease that for centuries was fatal, such as yellow fever. Considering that it is an example for the entire union, this date was designated.

How many doctors are there in Mexico?

Regarding this date, it is worth remembering all the elements that make up this fundamental sector in our country. The Ministry of Health (SSa) has more than 14,398 outpatient units and 752 hospitalization units, among which are the 13 National Institutes of Health, six federal hospitals and five highly specialized regional hospitals. All of them are recognized for their excellence nationally and internationally, in addition to 1,165 support units, where 114,510 doctors and general practitioners, specialists, dentists and those in training work.

The states with the highest number of these professionals are: Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Nuevo León, Puebla and Veracruz.

On a daily basis, in these medical units, hospitals and institutes, the doctors provide 1.2 million outpatient consultations, 94 thousand emergency services, more than 16 thousand hospitalizations, 10 thousand surgeries and attend 4 thousand births.

For its part, the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) has more than 15 thousand Family Medicine Units (UMF) where care focused on the prevention, protection and early detection of diseases is provided. To achieve this, we have the work of 21,200 doctors and almost 4,000 residents.

On a typical day, the IMSS grants 504 thousand 776 consultations, attends 54 thousand 958 emergencies, performs 3 thousand 861 surgeries, attends thousand 36 deliveries and offers 353 thousand 634 specialty consultations. All this thanks to the joint work of medical and nursing staff.

Meanwhile, the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE) reports that the more than 20,000 doctors from the 67 specialties and subspecialties contribute with their outstanding work to preserve health, save lives and ensure the well-being of the 13.3 million beneficiaries in 1,162 medical units of the Institute throughout the country.

ISSSTE physicians play a strategic role in the training of health professional human resources, research and scientific dissemination. For this, it has 23 medical units that serve as university headquarters and sub-branches, where, in addition to Mexican doctors, Latin American professionals are trained in 50 courses of medical specialties and subspecialties.

Although the reality is that regardless of the date, every day is ideal to remember the importance of those who dedicate years of preparation and dedication to study one of the most altruistic professions that exist. For all the above, you should be proud to belong to the health guild.