For this reason a player was kicked 8000 years from Forza Horizon 5

Forza Horizon 5 is taking rigorous measures in the control of the virtual environment, so this time it was up to one of the gamers to be banned for “breaking with the policies and values” of the game.

And it is that the creation of vinyls is an important part for the cars, as well as the names that the drivers use within the game and with which they are monitored by the Forza Horizon team to supervise that the rules are followed.

Therefore, misusing this resource can lead to a penalty on the part of the video game and, perhaps, it will no longer allow you access … for life! According to a Reddit thread, this happened to a gamer after customizing one of the cars that the content moderators didn’t like.

This player would not imagine that he could be banned for so long that he would never see the iconic Forza Horizon 5 races again.

The unwanted user of Forza Horizon 5 has been banned from the game’s servers for 8000 years.

This, after dressing his brand new car with vinyls dedicated to the North Korean dictator, Kim Jong-un. In the latest personalization, which has already been disseminated on social networks, you can see the face of the president, a letter in which the name of the state capital (Pyongyang) is read, and a clear reference to the 38th parallel, a point that separates North Korea from South Korea for its border.

“My friend has told me that he received an 8,000-year ban for one of his designs. It seems that Turn 10 doesn’t like jokes or something. He has never received any warning before the expulsion either, this is his first ban, “posted a user on Reddit next to the image of the vehicle.

The player was expelled until December 31, 9999, so his life in Forza Horizon 5 practically ended since these behaviors that promote hatred, offend other users or their culture and glorify dictatorships are not allowed.

The user emphasizes that Playground Games has had nothing to do with the expulsion, since it is the security team of Turn 10 (the study of the saga more focused on simulation) that is in charge of these issues.

So far, neither Microsoft nor game processors have clarified the reasons for this decision.

Forza Horizon 5

This is not the first time that a vinyl has caused the elimination of a player; However, it is the first time that a style has generated outrage for the moderators, who have already had several complaints in the system for the censorship of certain Arabic names.

This, despite the fact that Forza Horizon 5 is a game dedicated to free expression and personality, since it allows you to modify both the driver and the cars.

The game is available on both the new and the previous generation of Microsoft consoles, namely Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, as well as on PC. It is also part of the Xbox Game Pass catalog.

