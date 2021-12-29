The inhabited form of commerce has been transformed, now it is common to have digital applications which allow consumers to make all kinds of purchases, at any time using only a smartphone; However, problems such as the one indicated within the social network Twitter may arise, for which the affected party requests a refund and free dinner from Hooters. The reason why the affected person seeks compensation from the restaurant chain is presented as a comment within the social network, where two images can be seen as proof of what happened, since the user comments that the food ordered by an app, it was never delivered.

User requests refund and free dinner

The affected party points out that he generated a consumption order to Hooters from the food delivery app around 10 at night, however, it was never delivered, nor was there any knowledge of what was happening, until almost 12 hours later, where The app informed him that the restaurant had canceled his order.

+12 hours to go to the trouble of “canceling the order”. Do not invent @HootersdeMexico Tons what ??

Not my refund and free dinner today? Less… https://t.co/wUhcRIoyQI pic.twitter.com/XOGCiGBl9T – Emmanuel Pérez de Lara Méndez (@_eplm) December 22, 2021

Within a first comment presented from the personal profile of @_eplm the following can be read: “Hello @HootersdeMexico, last night I was really bad! I ordered dinner from the Fórum Buenavista branch and the order never arrived. I want my refund and it would also be amazing if they skyrocketed dinner today.

Thanks!. P.S. See the hours in the screenshots. “

Within this first comment, no incident or reaction was generated by the indicated company, which caused the first annoyance on the part of the affected party, who hours later generated another post with the intention of demonstrating the great delay of his order and finally the cancellation of the same.

Within this second comment, the affected person shows two screenshots of the screen of the complaint, also adds the following as a comment: “+12 hours to take the trouble to” cancel the order. Don’t invent @HootersdeMexico, Tons what ?? Not my refund and free dinner today? Less…”.

Given the situation, the @HootersdeMexico account, from which he was present in the conversation, in which as a comment he commented the following: “In response to @_eplm, Hello Emmanuel, please support me with some information for DM, to follow up, thank you very much ”. It is worth mentioning that so far no type of comment has been made by the company officially indicated, likewise the resolution of the conflict is unknown.

