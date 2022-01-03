For the skin, hair and body, these products will be your favorites in your care routines

The season changes, the weather changes and, therefore, the way we take care of our skin should also change, and that is because, on cold days, our personal care routine requires an update depending on the needs of each one, That is why we present you the best options to give a healthy appearance to your skin, your hair and your body.or with the new products that, surely, will become the new essentials of your daily routine.

To combat the signs of aging, hair loss and dry skin due to winter weather, these will be your new allies to show your best version to the world in 2022.

L’Oreal Men Expert Anti-Fatigue Moisturizing Cream





Fighting the signs of fatigue on the face, and at the same time hydrating it is possible when you bet on the correct products, like this cream from L’Oreal Men Expert that protects the skin from external factors and helps tighten skin for a long-lasting healthy look.

You find it available for 8.90 euros.

L’Oréal Men Expert 24h Hydra Energetic Anti-Fatigue Moisturizing Cream L’Oréal Men Expert

Apivita Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo





Combating all the factors that cause hair loss, this Apivita shampoo fortifies the hair follicle increasing the density of the hair, revitalizing it from the roots thanks to its compounds of ginseng, cinchona, thyme and lavender.

You find it available for 14 euros.

Apivita Anti-Hair Loss Shampoo

Sesderma anti-wrinkle lotion





With retinol as one of the best allies for skin care, this Sesderma anti-wrinkle lotion It is one of the most complete products with which you will reduce expression lines and blemishes on the skin of the face.

You find it available for 29.95 euros.

Anti-wrinkle lotion Supreme Antiaging Lotion 50 ml Sesderma Men

Weleda moisturizer





To prevent dryness from being part of your day to day, this moisturizing cream from Weleda (ideal for all skin types), it is a way to keep your skin soft and protected without leaving a greasy feeling thanks to its light formula.

You find it available for 14.80 euros.

Moisturizing Cream for men Weleda

Vichy Homme Hydra Cool + Moisturizing Gel





For a refreshing effect that never hurts, this Vichy Homme hydrating gel provides intensive hydration for up to 48 hours, offering a tightening effect on the face and eye contour without leaving a greasy feeling or a shiny appearance.

You find it available for 21.70 euros.

Vichy Homme Hydra Cool + 1 moisturizing gel, 40 ml Vichy

Bulldog facial cleanser





If you suffer from oily skin, then this product is for you, as it helps you remove excess bait from the skin leaving the skin clean and fresh in depth, thus forgetting about the damage caused by pollution and other environmental factors.

You find it available for 6.50 euros.

Oil Control Facial Cleanser for Bulldog Men

Images | Pixabay | Courtesy

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.