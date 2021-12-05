Saprissa, who comes from thrashing in the first leg, faces Herediano tomorrow to get a pass to the Costa Rica Final – Apertura 2021 Tournament. His rival remains hopeful of reversing the score. The match will take place from 10:30 p.m. at the Colleya Fonseca stadium.

In their last 5 matches in the tournament they never tied. The local team obtained 2 wins and the visitor was left with 3 victories.

Saprissa, who won the first semi of Costa Rica – Apertura 2021 Tournament, comes to this match more confident. For his part, Herediano will seek to turn the result around in order to continue with chances.

The referee designated for the match is David Gómez Araya.

Note and image source: DataFactory