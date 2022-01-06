The essentials of our wardrobe are always updated thanks to the new seasons and the sales period of our favorite brands and stores, therefore, on the occasion of the beginning of a new year we select the pants that will be a great success in most of our looks and that, in addition, we can adopt taking advantage of the discounts that H&M offers us as part of their last-chance prices.

Cargo pants to show off your best military-inspired boots, chinos to combine with your favorite sneakers or a modern formality suit that is more than perfect for day-to-day life are the options that the Swedish brand offers us.

Cargo joggers with front pockets





Appealing to the essence of functionality, pockets also fit joggers with this model in brown that adds a drawstring at the waist to make it look even more sporty.

You find it reduced from 34.99 to 20.99 euros.

Joggers with front pockets

Skinny suit trousers





Created in a prince of wales design, these skinny suit trousers are what your formal wardrobe needs, since it adapts to any jacket, coat or sweater for an instantly sophisticated look.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 23.99 euros.

Gray skinny suit trousers

Cargo pocket joggers





Practicality and comfort in the same design is what these jogers with cargo pockets incorporate. By its color, you can wear it with white sneakers and a matching polo shirt that complements a relaxed look.

You find it reduced from 29.99 to 17.99 euros.

Navy Blue Slim Fit Cargo Joggers

Relaxed fit cropped trousers





A warm bet in beige tonality with which your winter looks (and all of 2022) will be complete, His court cropped will make your footwear become the protagonist and that the upper garments with which you wear it look more relaxed than ever.

You find it reduced from 39.99 to 23.99 euros.

Beige Relaxed Fit cropped trousers

Gray cropped chinos





Lightweight trousers in a trendy color to match everything: these twill chinos are created so that you can show them off with a sweater, sneakers or a sweatshirt and leather boots since their versatility is such, that by themselves they put together a great look.

You find them reduced from 24.99 to 14.99 euros.

