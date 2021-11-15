We have to recognize that we love the simplicity that technology offers us as part of everyday household tasks such as cleaning, and it is that technological advances have made it possible for us to carry the ideal power in our hands to leave our house and cars sparkling. when we talk about vacuum machines, and is that, compact designs like the ones we bring you today are the ideal weapon to leave all your spaces impeccable saving effort, time and space.

If what you are looking for is a device that always helps you keep clean even in the last corner of your house, then one of these vacuum cleaners on offer insurance will become an ally to keep your home and car always clean.

Silver Crest Wet & Dry Handheld Vacuum





Both for liquids and small solid waste, This Silver Crest vacuum cleaner is ideal to reach the most hidden corners of your home and your car thanks to its nozzle to clean grooves. It has an autonomy of 20 minutes of continuous power thanks to its rechargeable battery.

You find it in Lidl reduced from 19.99 to 15.99 euros.

7.2V wet and dry handheld vacuum cleaner

Black & Decker handheld vacuum cleaner





The power and performance that we know from this brand makes this vacuum cleaner an infallible device: su Easy-to-remove motor-in-filter and dirt container they make it a gadget unique, which also adds an LED screen to know the status of the battery.

You find it reduced at Lidl, from 59.99 to 49.99 euros.

Black & Decker Handheld Vacuum Cleaner 10.8V Read: Weekday celebrates 10 years of its Zeitgeist collection and creates a capsule box of the future to preserve its most legendary designs

Hoover Jive Lithium Handheld Vacuum





The functionality of the Hoover Jive Lithium is that you can use it wirelessly, which makes it more comfortable than a standard vacuum cleaner. Its ultra-fast charging battery guarantees a full charge in 90 minutes. It has a washable filter, a rubber roller to suck up liquids and a groove in the handle to hang it when not in use.

You find it reduced from 59 to 49 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Hoover Jive Lithium Handheld Vacuum for Solids and Liquids

Cecotec Extreme Suction 22.2 Handheld Vacuum Cleaner





With maximum suction power, this Immortal Extreme Suction 22,2 Animal Hand Conga from Cecotec offers us an ideal brush to clean animal hair from the armchairsIn addition, it can aspirate solids and liquids with a performance of 25 continuous minutes thanks to its battery.

You find it reduced from 63 to 53.90 euros at El Corte Inglés.

Cecotec Conga Immortal Extreme Suction 22.2 Animal Hand Vacuum Cleaner for solids and liquids

RIKIN 8500PA Handheld Vacuum Cleaner





Finally, we have one of the best-selling handheld vacuum cleaners on Amazon, and with good reason, since this vacuum cleaner can easily absorb hair, food scraps, soot, dust and spilled liquid. Its battery has a performance of 25 continuous minutes in a 3-hour charge, and, best of all, its components and accessories can be stored in an included bag for transport.

You can find it on Amazon for 38.99 euros.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.