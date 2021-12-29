A few days after the end of 2021, technological advances do not cease to amaze us. Currently, a story has developed that a few years ago would have looked like a scene from some Hollywood science fiction movie and is to make a post on Twitter using only thought.

The history

According to specialized media, this technological advance was made by Philip O’Keefe, a 62-year-old Australian who suffers from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and thanks to a neural implant developed by the Synchron company, he published a tweet only with his mind .

The company explained that the publication was made using a brain-computer interface (BCI), which consists of an 8mm device that is inserted into the brain through a vein, generating wireless connectivity to digital devices without the need for surgery.

Philip O’Keefe’s post was posted on Synchron CEO Thomas Oxley’s social media account and reads “Hello World! Short tweet. Monumental progress ”.

The Synchron project is funded by the University of Melbourne, DARPA, the United States Department of Defense and Khosla Ventures, a project that received approval from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to start human clinical trials in that country. Such approval would put Synchron ahead of the Elon Musk-owned Neuralink interface technology developments.

Human trials with the BCI interface and Neuralink

Likewise, the technology company explains that human trials with the BCI interface have been carried out since last year. In O’Keefe’s case, the implant was delivered to him in April 2020 after being diagnosed with ALS.

This same BCI interface is the one that Musk’s company is also developing. In April of this year, the CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, released a video showing how his company Neuralink, developed a brain-computer interface, had advanced its technology to the point that the chip could allow a monkey to play video games with his mind. .

According to a specialist, Neuralink could go from testing with monkeys to human trials within a year, if the startup meets a previous prediction by Musk.

