When the temperature drops, there is no better arsenal than seasonal accessories that we can use to show off a great guy and protect ourselves from the cold at the same time. In this situation, the best thing will be always bet on knitted scarves and collars with which our throat will be protected, and our look ready to conquer the street.

These on-point accessories will be the ideal plus of all your autumn looks, and is that, as part of the fusion of textures and the contrast of colors for this season, you can play with the trend of the layering successfully.

Tricolor knit scarf by Adolfo Domínguez





As part of the inspiration in the naturalness of Adolfo Domínguez that predominates in his DNA, we have this three tone knit scarf, turning into an interesting collage of neutral colors to carry around.

You find it available for 69 euros.

Adolfo Dominguez men’s tricolor knit scarf

Green Coast English knit collar





One way to “literally” wrap the neck is precisely, with a knit collar like this one from Green Coast, which will make us forget about the cold instantly thanks to its texture. In addition, due to its color it is a super formal piece to wear with everything.

You find it available for 12.99 euros.

Gray plain English knit man collar

Lacoste navy ribbed scarf





If we talk about texture and formality, then this Lacoste blue scarf with the iconic crocodile embroidery It has to be on your favorites list, and its unique color and ribbed fabric make it a perfect complement.

You find it available for 60 euros.

Men’s Lacoste canale navy blue knit scarf

Easy Wear shearling bottom collar





Combining two textures in one, this Easy Wear collar is warm and comfortable at the same time, since, on the inside, you will find a shearling lining to keep you warm, and on the outside it offers a woven look that makes it a trendy accessory.

You find it available for 19.99 euros.

Men’s knitted collar with shearling inner structure in gray

Sfera Aranese Knit Scarf





This scarf attracts attention due to the braiding of its design, and it is that the design of Sfera knows how to give prominence to its texture To fit in with looks where your wool sweaters and coats are in the same line.

You find it available for 15.99 euros.

Aranes knitted men’s scarf

BUFF fleece lined knit collar





Again, the fusion of two textures in one piece is once again the star of a winter accessory, now It is a collar with fleece lining and knitted on the outside of BUFF that will accompany you in the most sober winter looks.

You find it available for 29.95 euros.

Men’s knitted collar with gray fleece lining

Levi’s rib knit scarf





If we think of a piece made to be worn on the street, then we cannot stop naming Levi’s as an iconic brand to wear in winter, and is that his reign goes beyond jeans, and this scarf is proof that the classic red tag is made to dominate your wardrobe.

You find it available for 35 euros.

Levi’s men’s navy blue knit scarf

Images | Bing | The English Court

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.