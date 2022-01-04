The year begins, but the cold continues: the low temperatures have taken us by storm and, despite the fact that in our wardrobe we surely have ideal pieces to combat it, It never hurts to take a look at the news and discounts on our favorite brandsFor this reason, as part of the Amazon sales, we came across Helly Hansen jackets that will complement your style both to succeed with the trends of outerwear, as well as not to die of cold.

Designed for the coldest climates, but perfect to wear in any situation, these jackets to combat low temperatures are ideal as part of a winter style where comfort is guaranteed.

Crew Hooded High Neck Jacket





This jacket with a high neck combines a design with a marine influence with technology in its fleece lining to protect us from the cold, and it is that it provides greater performance, comfort and durability keeping our temperature regular and dry at the same time thanks to its breathable and waterproof fabric.

You find it reduced from 170 to 109.95 euros.

Helly Hansen Crew Hooded Midlayer – Waterproof, Windproof and Breathable Jacket with Integrated Fleece Lining and Hood, Men, Black (990 Black), XS

Dubliner waterproof jacket





Because a piece to combat the cold can also do the same for the rain, this foldable hooded dubliner jacket It is the solution to those rainy days when the weather plays a trick. It has side pockets to protect small objects and sealed seams to prevent the passage of water.

You find it reduced from 120 to 90.48 euros.

Helly Hansen Dubliner Jacket Men’s everyday rain jacket for maritime activities with Helly Tech technology

Hooded parka with fur detail





If we talk about total protection against the weather, then this jacket is ideal for outdoor adventurers: as it is fully waterproof, windproof and breathable. Functionality is also part of its design, as it has multiple front pockets not only on the front, but also on the chest.

You find it reduced from 230 to 130.97 euros.

Helly Hansen Dubliner Parka Jacket 3/4 Waterproof, Windproof and Breathable for Men for Daily Use, Green (Beluga), M

Hp Fleece sports jacket





Ideal for those who love to go for a morning run, This jacket will help you to give the maximum performance in each of your trips. Made of polyester with a fleece lining, the design offers great freedom of movement for whatever physical activity you want to do.

You find it reduced from 110 to 83.05 euros.

Helly Hansen Hp Fleece Jacket, Sports Jacket for Men, Blue (Navy Blue 597), Small

Hybrid jacket Lifa Loft Hyb





A light jacket that combines synthetic materials with woven elements to give an air of modernity to its aesthetics, and its black color, matte-tone zipper and high neck make it ideal to cope with cold days.

You find it reduced from 180 to 125.98 euros.

Helly Hansen LIFA Loft Hyb Lifaloft Hybrid Insulator Jacket, Men, Blue (597 Navy), S

Verglas Down Insulator Padded Jacket





Ideal to wear both in the city and in the mountains, this black padded jacket should be an essential piece in the wardrobe of every man, and it is that it is light in weight, but warm in its design, since it bets on the filling of feathers of an unbeatable quality.

You find it reduced from 230 to 141.33 euros.

Helly Hansen VERGLAS Down Insulator – Jacket, Men, Black (990 Black)

Images | Pinterest | Amazon

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.