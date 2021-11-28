Not a few film analysts despise the British director Ridley scott, stating that he has not offered us any other relevant film after Alien, the eighth passenger (1979) and, at most, Blade runner (1982) and poking fun at his brief advertising and music video past, whose insubstantially pompous style they claim to see in his later work.

Although we do not know where they will find something like that in The Gucci house (2021), his last release film. And despite the fact that the reality is that it started in the television world; with series like Z Cars (Troy Kennedy Martin and Allan Prior, 1962-1978), cult phenomenon, The Troubleshooters (John Elliot, 1965-1972) or The Informer (Geoffrey Bellman and John Whitney, 1966-1967).

There are those who love in turn The duelists (1977), Thelma and Louise (1991) or Mars (2015). But others would say, however, that Gladiator (2000), the exquisite Hannibal above all, Black Hawk shot down (2001), Impostors (2003) and American gangster (2007) are also, each in its specific field, quite interesting contributions by Ridley Scott.

The Englishman is one of those incombustible filmmakers who, despite his advanced age, continue at the foot of the gun, shooting one feature film after another; as Clint Eastwood, author of Mystic river (2003) or million dollar Baby (2004), or the embattled Woody Allen, whom we must thank, for example, Annie hall (1977) or Match point (2005). AND The Gucci house, adaptation of the book written by Sara Gay Forden and entitled The House of Gucci: A Sensational Story of Murder, Madness, Glamor and Greed (2001), is the last shows that you are in good shape.

A long movie that we never lose interest in

MGM

As a work that is only inspired by the events carried out by the famous Italian family, follow in the wake of All the money in the world (2017); for its elements, style and dramatic interest. The struggles for power, money, ambition and confrontations between relatives are found in both. With a woman as the engine of what happens to a great extent; Michelle Williams’ Gail Harris in the one and Stefani Germanotta’s Patrizia Reggiani, better known as Lady Gaga, in The Gucci house.

But the big difference that we can easily point out in the making of these two Ridley Scott films is greater sobriety when choosing audiovisual resources and a less dark tone in most of the sequences of the second, which flows with a lightness nice, an approach in extremis and a very long flashback It does not bore us, nor does it make us lose patience despite the many minutes that it requires us to remain seated in front of the screen, nor, thus, does it push us to look at the clock at any time.

The Briton has known how to play his cards well so that we leave the cinema satisfied. However, two effective contributions have undoubtedly assisted him in this endeavor. One of them is the incisive script from The Gucci house, signed by rookie Roberto Bentivegna (The Mirakle) and the little lavish Becky Johnston, responsible for the Under the cherry moon (Prince, 1986), the well-known Prince of the tides (Barbra Streisand, 1991) and Seven years in the Tíbet (Jean-Jacques Annaud, 1997) and Arthur Newman (Dante Ariola, 2012).

‘The Gucci house’ does not shine but convinces

MGM

The conversations with which the family plot progresses do not have a punctuation mark, far from the verbiage of Quentin Tarantino bore; and the simple eloquence they convey and the pleasant sense of humor That arises from time to time, not without a certain particular pathos, keep us happy in the seat. Like the interpretations of its lavish cast, the other obvious blessing for Ridley Scott in The Gucci house.

With a hardworking lady gaga (American Horror Story: Hotel) at the head, in the proper company of a faultless Adam Driver (Girls), of a Al Pacino (Essence of woman) that is always beyond all expectation, of a Jeremy irons (The mission) to which little is missing for the same and a delicious and unrecognizable Jared Leto (The Possible Lives of Mr. Nobody) in the shoes of Maurizio, Aldo, Rodolfo and Paolo Gucci, or some correct Jack Huston (The great American scam) and Salma Hayek (Traffic) as Domenico De Sole and Pina Auriemma.

The decisive conjunction of these talents under Ridley Scott in The Gucci house, without forgetting the accurate photograph of the usual Dariusz Wolski (Pirates of the Caribbean), the clean montage that Claire Simpson gives us (The loyal gardener) and the discreet work of Harry Gregson-Williams (Shrek) in the section of the soundtrack, guarantees us a narration that It never seems dazzling to us but it leaves us, definitely, a good taste in your mouth.