The video game developer, Riot Games, faces an image crisis after a class action lawsuit for discrimination sexual.

The video game industry It has proven to be extremely important for the gamer market around the world, managing to increase its income year after year (and it will continue to do so). According to the study of Statista where it shows the main video game markets, China is the main country with the most revenue generated in this industry with 49 billion dollars, the United States in second with 30.4 billion dollars, Japan in third with 18.2 billion, South Korea with 6.2 billion and the United Kingdom with 6.1 billion dollars, among others; Similarly, the income of all these (and other countries) will have a considerable increase in 2025.

The evolution of gaming industry it is getting bigger and more sophisticated, where different developers, professionals and even streamers manage to find new business opportunities; However, as in any aspect, there are some brands that manage to stand out above the others for the video games they have created or other marketing strategies that have allowed them an effective positioning in the mind of the consumer.

Taking into account that these companies are in the sights of gamers around the world, users are constantly investigating about the brands that refer to the industry, so that a bad action by the company (or its employees) can have a direct impact. in the image of companies and their perception in the minds of consumers.

Riot Games is a video game developer and publisher, as well as an organizer of the already recognized eSports around the world, which has created deliveries such as League of Legends (LoL), Valorant, Legends of Runeterra, Teamfight Tactics, etc., managing to have a high popularity in the gaming market, whose image has been somewhat damaged due to some cases of sexual discrimination.

In accordance with Forbes, Riot Games suffered a class action lawsuit within the company, mainly brought by two company employees in 2018, who denounced Riot for sexual harassment and discrimination.

Given this, the California authorities would have demanded compensation of 400 million dollars for the company’s employees, but Riot Games announced an agreement that will pay 80 million dollars to put an “end” to the lawsuit.

